Harvey/Wells County stays sturdy against North Star, prevents comeback, 56-49

DEVILS LAKE – All strengths, whether from their respective similarities or unique differences, must come together at some point to decide which strength is stronger than all the rest.

As it turned out, the showdown happened to be Tuesday evening at Devils Lake Sportscenter.

The North Star Bearcats looked to contend against Harvey/Wells County's size and experience with their size and youth. While North Star brought only one senior and two juniors to the fold, the Hornets, meanwhile, came to the court with four seniors and three juniors.

In the end, it was Harvey/Wells County who came away with one final sting as the Hornets pulled away from a potential Bearcat comeback, 56-49, on Mar. 8 in the Region 4 Semifinal.

The Hornets will face off against (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan in a District 7 Championship rematch on Mar. 10 to determine the Region 4 victor.

While the Bearcats only lost by seven points, the opening portion of the first quarter suggested anything but a closely-fought game. The Hornets opened the first quarter on a 12-0 run and forced the Bearcats to call a timeout with 3:11 to go.

"The message was, let's not let it get to 20 or 25," North Star head coach Jesse Vote said after the game. "I have been a part of those starts before, and you have to see the ball go through the bucket a couple of times. Then, we had to make some adjustments. Get out, change presses [and] change defenses. Try to find something that worked for us to get us back into the game...we battled."

The Bearcats quickly went to work in chipping away the double-digit deficit. The Bearcats closed the first quarter on a 9-6 run and were able to stay within the single-digit threshold upon the first half's conclusion (32-23).

The Bearcats slowly but surely trimmed the lead down to six points at the end of the third quarter. While a North Star comeback brewed with the deficit at a more than manageable 40-34 score, a slew of chirps and shoves inevitably saw the Hornets take advantage. The Hornets outscored the Bearcats during the fourth quarter by one point (16-15).

"We have talked the whole time of keeping your head on your shoulders," Vote said. We have watched them [Harvey/Wells County]. Emotions run high, and close games like that...we just have to be smarter and let our actions on the court prevail."

The Bearcats will challenge Dunseith for the third-place honor on Mar. 10. After beating the Dragons in the District 8 Championship, 72-67, the Bearcats will look to find one final burst of energy to close their season on a promising note.

"Hopefully, finding some energy left over from tonight," Vote said. "Probably the same with them [Dunseith]. There are going to be lots of tired legs, and we know each other fairly well, obviously, and I don't expect anything less than a good basketball game."

Madden Thorson led all Harvey/Wells County players in points scored (21). Dane Hagler, meanwhile, was the only Bearcat to score in the double-digits (29).

