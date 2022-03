2022 NDHSCA All-State Boys Hockey Awards announced

DEVILS LAKE – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) released the 2022 Class A Boys Hockey All-State Team Tuesday afternoon. Here are the official recipients:

All-State Team:

- Brode Hillstrom, Goaltender, Jamestown

- Zach White, Goaltender, Devils Lake

- Trent Wiemkin, Goaltender, Fargo Davies

- Jackson Ekblad, Defender, Williston

- Dillon Kuntz, Defender, Grand Forks Central

- Wyatt LeDuc, Defender, Grand Forks Red River

- Conner McLachlan, Defender, Jamestown

- Zachary Moser, Defender, West Fargo Sheyenne

- Easton Rerick, Defender, Fargo Davies

- Hunter Acker, Forward, Bismarck

- Zach Boren, Forward, Fargo South/Shanley

- Cam Bullinger, Forward, Fargo Davies

- Ashton Collings, Forward, Williston

- Nathaniel Fritel, Forward, Fargo North

- Jayden Luck, Forward, Minot

- Hunter Nelson, Forward, Jamestown

- Nolan Nenow, Forward, Jamestown

- Brendan Richards, Forward, Fargo North

- Carter Sproule, Forward, Grand Forks Red River

- Barron Stibbe, Forward, Fargo Davies

NDHSCA Outstanding Senior Athlete: Hunter Nelson, Jamestown

NDHSCA Coach of the Year: Matt Stockert, Jamestown

