(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan advances to Region 4 Championship after 83-72 win over Dunseith

DEVILS LAKE – A packed house at Devils Lake Sportscenter had a classic to look forward to Tuesday evening. Any brash assumption might have stated otherwise, however. Based on record, ranking and track record alone, the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians should have quickly taken care of business against the Dunseith Dragons in the Region 4 Semifinal.

However, any dragon can spew fire at any time, and Dunseith was no exception. Heading into their game against the Indians, the Dragons averaged 66 points per game (PPG) in three postseason games, dating back to the District 8 Tournament.

While a slow start in the first and third quarter plagued the team once more, the Indians found just enough of a jolt from the free-throw line and baseline to pull away, 83-72.

The Indians (23-0) advance to the Region 4 Championship for the fourth year in a row with the win. The Dragons (15-8) will take on North Star in the third-place game on Mar. 10.

Drawing up a scouting report on Dunseith was challenging in itself. Guarding them on the floor also proved to be daunting. Dunseith's date against the Indians on Feb. 23 illustrated as such - while the Indians scored 92 points against the Dragons (their second-most in a single game during the regular season), the latter scored 69 points (the third-most points allowed by the Indians heading into their Mar. 8 game).

"They [Dunseith] came out in attack mode," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "I thought they out-hustled us, got some open looks and knocked them down and got us back on our heels right off the bat. They are the type of team that [if] they get open shots, they are going to shoot it. If they are hitting them, they are such a tough team to defend. They have five guys that, any time you go and help, you are leaving somebody open. They were making us pay right away."

While the Indians dominated the Dragons in the first and third quarter in their Feb. 23 contest (30-14 and 23-12, respectively), Dunseith flipped the script. After opening the first quarter on a 10-2 run, the Dragons outscored the Indians in the first and third quarter (16-14 and 18-14, respectively) during their Mar. 8 battle.

Although the Dragons capitalized on a slow Four Winds/Minnewaukan start, forward Deng Deng gave the Indians life to conclude the second quarter as the sophomore finished with 20 first-half points. Deng finished the game with 21 points.

"That is the game plan right on the board," Smith said. "We have to give Deng [Deng] touches, and whether it is off penetration or again, whether it's getting some offensive rebounds, he has got to touch the ball. Like we keep telling them, you guys are going to get open shots if Deng gets touches. Once we got him involved and once we got him going, they had to suck their defense in and give us some open opportunities [and] give us some driving lanes."

In the second half, the Indians leaned on their usual go-to scorer in Jayden Yankton. Yankton finished the second half with seven field goals and 17 points. The performance helped the Indians ever so slightly outscore the Dragons in the second half (42-40).

Yankton, Jacolby Pearson and Dalen Leftbear joined Deng in finishing the game with double-digit points (28, 19 and 11 points, respectively).

Dunseith's Ethan Morin finished the game with a team-high 17 points. Four additional Dragon players finished the game with 10 points or more (Jalen Poitra with 16, Boston Davis with 16, Abrahm Peltier with 12 and Chad Parisien with 10).

The Indians will challenge Harvey/Wells County in a District 7 Championship rematch on Mar. 10 to determine the Region 4 winner.

