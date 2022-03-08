Bearcats bear down on Raiders, advance to Region 4 Semifinal, 59-38

DEVILS LAKE – One word best described the North Star Bearcats and Lakota Raiders in the Region 4 Tournament: young. Only four players between the two teams were seniors (three for Lakota and one for North Star).

Length was another word that best defined both programs. More than a dozen players topped off at more than six feet when both teams took to the court against each other Monday evening in their opening bout at Devils Lake Sportscenter.

However, size in favor of the Bearcats proved to be vital in wearing down Lakota's starting five as the former defeated the latter, 59-38, on Mar. 7.

The Bearcats (19-3) will tackle Harvey/Wells County in the Region 4 Semifinal on Mar. 8. In their first Region 4 Tournament since 2008, Lakota's 2021-22 season concluded with the loss.

While there was some familiarity between the Bearcats and Raiders (North Star bested Lakota, 58-44, on Jan. 3), a date between the two teams more than two months later saw similar themes with different flavors.

The game's opening half proved to emphasize these similarities and differences as both teams traded static stretches and turnover streaks. The Bearcats, however, were able to weather the storm just enough and pull ahead with a 31-18 halftime lead.

North Star head coach Jesse Vote knew the Raiders would lean on their big-hitters.

"They [Lakota] are a better team now than they probably were, as are we," Vote said after the game. "I think the Baumgarn kid [Jaxon] was one of our focuses. He shot the ball well in the [Region 7] District Tournament for sure. We had to focus on keeping [Ross] Thompson off of the glass, which we probably didn't do a terrific job of that tonight."

"We didn't play our best game today," Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. "North Star clamped down on the defensive end, and we struggled...Our depth...we got into foul trouble, and we had to put some kids out there that haven't played since the JV season was over."

Thompson and Baumgarn finished the game with 25 combined points (14 and 11, respectively). The Raiders will still look to maintain their gritty mindset in staying sturdy in preparation for the 2022-23 season.

"We played tough," Ackerman said. "We were in some games we had no business being in. Four Winds/Minnewaukan in our district and our region is tough. [We] have taken the program and have taken a big step forward. Even getting here, that was the goal. I said to the boys today [that] getting here was the goal, but it is not the end-game. We want to compete."

In the second half, the Bearcats outscored the Raiders, 25-20. However, in the fourth quarter, the Raiders outscored the Bearcats, 15-8.

While the start-to-finish result might have ended with a few bumps and bruises, Vote kept the message short, concise and to the point.

"We just told the kids the focus is on us," Vote said. "Teams have to beat us as well. We needed to come out, and we needed to execute. We went on a little bit of a stretch there in the third quarter that probably pushed it out of reach for them [Lakota]. The only thing there is finishing the game. [I am] not really happy with how we finished the basketball game. We turned it over and had a couple of mental errors on defense. At this point in the tournament, it doesn't matter how you win. We are moving on."

North Star's forward/guard duo in Dane Hagler and Parker Simon finished the game with 17 points each.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)