(1) Indians push past focus faultiness, shut the door on Bulldogs, 70-46

DEVILS LAKE – After their District 7 Championship victory on Feb. 28, the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians kept their slogan simple: keep winning.

Well, keep winning and, more importantly, keep the intensity going from start to finish. This was precisely the message through practice leading up to the team's Region 4 Tournament opener against the Rolla Bulldogs on Mar. 7.

Focus, focus and, you guessed it: more focus.

"We have to stay focused on what's at hand here," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "The only way we are going to do that is if we stay intense. We play defense, and we just have to play four quarters of the game. You can't just play two-and-a-half and expect to win every game."

A couple of hiccups through the opening portion of the first and second half might have baffled the Indians at first, but not for long. After finding their stride in the passing and perimeter portion of the game, the Indians took care of business against Rolla, 70-46, Monday afternoon.

The Indians (22-0) advance to the Region 4 Semifinals and will face off against Dunseith on Mar. 8. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs (14-8) saw their 2021-22 season end with the loss.

Focus, however, was not wholly apparent on the Indians' end of the floor.

"I thought tonight...we played pretty good [in] the first half," Smith said. "[In the] second half, in spurts, and it was like we were going through the motions after that. I thought Rolla outplayed us in the second half, and that is because we lost our focus...we thought the game was over already, and those are bad habits to get into. We can't afford to get into that from here on in."

A quick start from the Bulldogs forced the Indians to expend a timeout less than two minutes into the first and second half, respectively.

"Not focused," Smith said. "Not focused on what we are supposed to be doing. We were getting out-hustled. We were getting beat to all of the 50-50 balls...trying to get them refocused on what they are supposed to be doing and what they should be doing. [The] first one went pretty good. The second one, so-so."

The Indians did not wait long to respond more concisely. After the Bulldogs opened the game with a slim 3-1 lead through the first two minutes of play, the Indians outscored the Bulldogs, 21-5, to close the first quarter. In the second half, the Indians additionally outscored the Bulldogs, 24-13.

The Indians did not go through the game's entirety without going to their bread-and-butter in the putback category. A pair of pivotal offensive boards and floaters from Deng Deng late in the game prevented any Bulldog streak from catching more fire than was necessary. Deng finished the game with 20 points.

"It was one of the game plans," Smith said. There are a lot of opportunities for offensive rebounds, and we have to go to the right spots and grab them. I thought Dalen [Leftbear] and Deng [Deng] kept a lot alive, and I think even Jayden [Yankton] kept a lot alive. That was one of the game plans. We will get them stretched out on their shooters, and there should be some easy putbacks if we just crash the offensive boards and not stand and watch. I think we did a pretty good job on that tonight."

The Indians have now scored 65 points or more in all 22 of their games this season. Defensively, the Indians have now held opponents to 50 points or less in all three tournament games (District 7 Tournament included).

Yankton finished the game with a team-high three three-pointers and 24 points. Dating back to the District 8 Tournament (Feb. 25-28), Yankton has averaged 23 points per game (PPG) in three tournament games.

Rolla guard Mitchell Leas surpassed 1,500 career points during the contest. The junior finished with a team-high 20 points. Senior guard Deryk Thomas ranked second on the team with 12 points.

