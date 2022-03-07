(#3) Cardinals conclude 2021-22 season with 53-39 loss to Skyhawks

GRAND FORKS – One more game, and more importantly, one final opportunity to show aggression in the most productive way possible revealed itself at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.

However, the (#3) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals and (#4) Shiloh Christian Skyhawks did not need a reminder Saturday evening. After all, both teams were not only vying for the opportunity to claim the bronze medal in the 2022 Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament but were additionally looking to settle a score (no pun intended). A 52-37 win in favor of the Skyhawks over the Cardinals on Dec. 30 established the context, but what team would write the conclusion more than two months later?

A hair too many scoring lulls on Langdon/Edmore/Munich's end saw the Skyhawks soar ahead for the second time in a row as they beat the Cardinals, 53-39, on Mar. 5.

The Cardinals (20-5) finish the tournament in fourth. The Cardinals are now 0-3 against the Skyhawks over the last two seasons (including tournament play).

To Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rob Scherr, a fourth-place finish did not exemplify the team's shortcomings. Instead, it emphasized his team's ability to adapt on the fly and overcome adversity.

"I thought, for us, from the beginning to the end, as far as unforeseen situations, they adapted well," Scherr said after the game.

While more experienced players took to the court with experience under their belts, ninth-grader Meredith Romfo defined the season as one that required teamwork.

"I think we all showed up for each other, and we all wanted what was best for each other and to push each other hard every day," Romfo said after the game.

A quick-paced first quarter through the opening three minutes of play swiftly dragged down into a defensive stalemate as both sides remained tied, 6-6, for close to four minutes. A three-point splash from Shiloh Christian's Grace Kelly snapped the drought.

While Kelly broke the ice for the Skyhawks, Hailey Quam delivered the bulk of the damage as the 6'0" guard/forward utility player scored 12 points in the first half (6-10 in field-goal attempts).

After she scored 13 points in the December contest, Quam found more looks on the offensive and defensive side of the glass. Quam finished the game with her second double-double in the tournament (17 points, 14 rebounds).

While the Cardinals responded from their 26-17 deficit with a nine-point run through the first four+ minutes of the third quarter, the team could not continue the trend. The Cardinals failed to score a single point in the final 3:44 of the third quarter. The Skyhawks additionally outscored the Cardinals in the fourth quarter (15-11).

Scherr believed his team adjusted well to Shiloh Christian's defensive looks. However, the shots failed to fall consistently. As a result, the Skyhawks kept their more extensive lineup intact.

"I thought we adapted well to their looks, moved the ball and did things, especially in the second half," Scherr said. "We kicked out [and] got a lot of nice shots and stuff, but it is contagious. Someone starts hitting them, then someone else and so forth. But, we need to get shots to fall to get them to switch."

While the Cardinals failed to come away with the victory, all was not lost. After all, younger players, such as Romfo, illustrated how Langdon/Edmore/Munich's future is still bright. Romfo finished the game with a team-high 14 points.

As one of the younger players, Romfo will look to tighten her game up and become a more versatile player on the offensive end of the floor.

"Just a little bit of everything," Romfo said. "Knocking down more outside shots and getting more fundamentally inside [and] in the post."

From injuries to health concerns, the Cardinals continued to show up to the court and find a way to adjust and win games.

To Scherr, the x-factor will always boil down to one core philosophy: aggression.

"For us to be successful, we had to be very aggressive up front," Scherr said. "Through the year...I thought they really played aggressive. Sometimes, we played too aggressive without understanding which way the girls wanted to go. That kind, we have to learn...but I thought the girls really came out and wanted to pick the tempo and push the tempo and be the strongest aggressive team. The strongest, aggressive team always wins."

Jaya Henderson and Jalynn Swanson ranked second and third on Langdon/Edmore/Munich in points scored in the contest (8 and 7, respectively). Meanwhile, Kelly for the Skyhawks ranked second on her team in points (15).

