2022 NDHSCA Class B - Girls Basketball Awards announced

GRAND FORKS – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) announced the Class B – Girls Basketball awards following the conclusion of the 2022 State Tournament. Here are the award recipients:

2022 NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year:

- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

2022 NDHSCA Coach of the Year:

- Rob Scherr, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

All-Tournament Team:

- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

- Terryn Johnson, Kindred

- Kacie Burner, Kindred

- Walker Demers, Grafton

- Ainsley McLain, Grafton

- Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian

- Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

- Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

- Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

- JayCee Richter, Linton/HMB

Tournament MVP:

- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

