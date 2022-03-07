2022 NDHSCA Class B - Girls Basketball Awards announced

GRAND FORKS – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) announced the Class B – Girls Basketball awards following the conclusion of the 2022 State Tournament. Here are the award recipients:

2022 NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year:

-       Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

2022 NDHSCA Coach of the Year:

-       Rob Scherr, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

All-Tournament Team:

-       Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

-       Terryn Johnson, Kindred

-       Kacie Burner, Kindred

-       Walker Demers, Grafton

-       Ainsley McLain, Grafton

-       Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian

-       Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian

-       Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

-       Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

-       JayCee Richter, Linton/HMB

Tournament MVP: 

-       Abby Duchscherer, Kindred

