2022 NDHSCA Class B - Girls Basketball Awards announced
GRAND FORKS – The North Dakota High School Coaches Association (NDHSCA) announced the Class B – Girls Basketball awards following the conclusion of the 2022 State Tournament. Here are the award recipients:
2022 NDHSCA Senior Athlete of the Year:
- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred
2022 NDHSCA Coach of the Year:
- Rob Scherr, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
All-Tournament Team:
- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred
- Terryn Johnson, Kindred
- Kacie Burner, Kindred
- Walker Demers, Grafton
- Ainsley McLain, Grafton
- Grace Kelly, Shiloh Christian
- Hailey Quam, Shiloh Christian
- Jaya Henderson, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
- Morgan Freije, Langdon/Edmore/Munich
- JayCee Richter, Linton/HMB
Tournament MVP:
- Abby Duchscherer, Kindred
Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)