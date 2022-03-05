(#3) L/E/M unable to contain Walker Demers, fall to (#2) Grafton in Class B Semis, 51-33

GRAND FORKS – Grafton's mix-and-match style of offense utilizing both size and speed flummoxed the Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals through the first half of the 2022 NDHSAA Class B - Girls Basketball Semifinal. While Cardinal forward Morgan Freije tallied 10 points in the first half, the remainder of the Cardinal scoring front could not find enough consistent fire from the paint or perimeter.

While the Cardinals attempted to rebound with a more consistent shooting eye in the second half, the Spoilers leaned on their size and capitalized on a slew of fouls to knock out the Cardinals, 51-33, on Mar. 4.

Grafton has now won two consecutive games against the Cardinals, dating back to the 2020-21 season (the Spoilers won, 70-46, on Feb. 5, 2021). The Cardinals will take on Shiloh Christian on Mar. 5 to determine the third-place finisher in the tournament.

The Cardinals kept their heads high through the loss. If anything, the season exemplified how a team stepped up through adversity.

The semifinal between (#2) Grafton and (#3) Langdon/Edmore/Munich was more than just a determining match regarding who advanced to the winner-take-all title game at Betty Engelstad Sioux Center Saturday evening.

Instead, it was a game between two reigning champions.

One could have compared the situation to the classic football flicks of old. After all, Langdon/Edmore/Munich ousted Grafton, 52-41, to claim the Class B title on Mar. 7, 2020. While the pair did not meet face-to-face in the following postseason, Grafton came away with the 2021 title trophy.

And so, with one championship apiece for each program over the previous two seasons, one team had to now knock out the other for a chance at their second.

A 15-10 first half in favor of the Spoilers might not have looked like a daunting deficit. However, the Spoilers utilized the quarter to set up 6'3" center Walker Demers and draw the Cardinals' defense thin. The effect was as lethal as it was pivotal in setting Grafton up for the latter part of the game. The Spoilers shot 58% from the floor in the first half (10-17) and additionally out-rebounded the Cardinals, 16-10. The Spoilers finished the game with 37 total rebounds (15 offensive, 22 defensive) compared to Langdon/Edmore/Munich's 21 (10 offensive, 11 defensive).

"We had trouble with their height," Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rob Scherr said after the game. "They played a very good defensive game."

The Spoilers continued to lean on their primary scorer in Demers through the third and fourth quarters. An offensive rebound, followed by a second-chance layup at the buzzer at the end of the third, exemplified Demers' performance almost to a tee. Demers finished with her second double-double of the tournament (22 points, 21 rebounds).

Scherr attempted to navigate around the defense with a combination of man-to-man looks and zone reads but to no avail.

"We played her [Demers] 3-4 with backside help, but she really attacked the boards hard," Scherr said.

The Spoilers outscored the Cardinals in the second half, 25-16. Grafton guard Ainsley McLain ranked second in points (16) and first in assists (6).

The Cardinals finished the game without making a three-point shot (0-6). Freije led the team in points (15).

