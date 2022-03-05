Devils Lake fails to overcome Wahpeton, season comes to end (3/4)

DEVILS LAKE – Two tournament games made up the local basketball menu Friday evening. Here is how Langdon/Edmore/Munich and Devils Lake fared in their respective games on Mar. 4:

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Wahpeton (East Region Loser Out)

Final score: 73-66 Wahpeton

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

The breakdown:

Devils Lake’s season comes to an end with the loss. A season defined with building experience will be a season the team will need to look back on as they look to traverse into the 2022-23 season with more efficiency in staying sturdy on defense and consistent on offense.

Class B:

(#3) Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ (#2) Grafton (Class B State Semifinal)

Final score: 51-33 Grafton

The breakdown:

- 10-7-5-11: 33

- 15-11-12-13: 51

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Morgan Freije: 15 points

o Jaya Henderson: 10 points

- Grafton:

o Walker Demers: 22 points, 21 rebounds (10 OR, 11 DR)

o Ainsley McLain: 16 points

At a glance:

Holding Demers to a moral total was a challenge in and of itself. However, it was Grafton’s collective size and speed advantages that inevitably pulled them ahead of the Cardinals Friday evening.

"We had trouble with their height," Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rob Scherr said after the game. "They played a very good defensive game."

Up next:

The Cardinals will challenge Shiloh Christian in the third-place matchup on Mar. 5.

