(#3) L/E/M steals, scores and streaks their way to Class B State Semifinal with 59-21 win

GRAND FORKS – The late afternoon theme at Betty Englestad Sioux Center was as simple as it was intricate: defense out the wazoo.

Of course, the (#3) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals and Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood Mavericks knew their respective defense would be critical in the opening round of the 2022 State Class B Girls Basketball Tournament on Mar. 3. Heading into their first-round matchup, both teams held their opponents to less than 37 points per game (Langdon/Edmore/Munich with 34.4 points allowed and Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood with 36.8).

Something had to give. Fortunately for the Cardinals, an early-game surge in the steal and rebound department helped propel them to a convincing 59-21 victory over the Mavericks on Mar. 3. The Cardinals will face off against the reigning Class B champions in the (#2) Grafton Spoilers on Mar. 4 in the semifinal.

From the full-court traps to the mid-court steals, the Cardinals looked to force their brand of basketball on the opponent Thursday afternoon.

And implement their brand the Cardinals did.

"The style is what we want to play," Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rob Scherr said after the game. "That is who we are. We tried to be in your face the whole game and made you uncomfortable. We call it 'burst the bubble.' We don't want to sit back. We want to take away and make people do what we feel [is] uncomfortable. The girls get going...any little defensive breakdown, [and] I get disappointed. They work hard, [and] they rotate well, usually. That is how we want to play. Full-court, defensive game and push the ball if we can."

Injuries to the starting five proved to be a sore in Mohall/Lansford/Sherwood's side through the early portion of the first quarter as their top scorer in Allison Undlin (18.7 PPG) went down with a right knee injury one minute into the game.

Without Undlin's team-high 6'4" frame, the Cardinals dictated the physical pressure on the offensive and defensive side of the ball. The Cardinals collected 11 steals in the first half, while the Mavericks additionally turned over the ball 15 times. Undlin finished the game with one point (one free-throw make).

"I honestly didn't see her [Undlin] go down," Scherr said. "I was directing, and then all of a sudden, I was, like, 'why did they take her out?' I didn't know, and I saw she hurt her knee, and I was like, 'oh, God. I hope she is all right.' Then, when she didn't return...you don't want to see anyone get hurt, ever. She is a special young lady. I have watched her, and she is a good one."

The Cardinals dominated in the second half as they outscored the Mavericks, 24-10. Three separate Cardinal players finished the game with double-digit scoring performances (Jaya Henderson with 24, Jalynn Swanson with 14 and Morgan Freije with 11). No Maverick player finished the game with more than four points (Madison Moberg finished the game with a team-high four points).

With one state tournament win under their belt, the Cardinals will now set their eyes on the next obstacle in front of them.

"You come in, and obviously, you want to play well," Scherr said. "We got sluggish, there, too, but going into the semis, playing Grafton, we played them before, and we just have to play a very clean, physical defensive game like we did before...they are like a college team. 6'3", 6'2" [and] 6'1" on the floor. Sometimes four six-footers on the floor, so it is going to be a battle. Going to be a tough one."

The Cardinals have now scored 50 points or more in 16 of their 23 games this season (including tournament play). Defensively, the Cardinals have now held opponents to 30 points or less in nine games this season. The Cardinals improve their record to 9-0 in such games.

