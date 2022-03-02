Ryan Clark hired as LRSC women's basketball head coach

DEVILS LAKE – The Lake Region State Lady Royals prioritized finding a new head coach in the offseason. Luckily for the Lady Royals, they did just that. According to a press release sent to the publication on Mar. 2, Ryan Clark has been hired as LRSC head women’s basketball coach and assistant athletic director.

“I’m grateful for the opportunity to return to Lake Region State College,” Clark said in the press release. “I cannot wait to get started building relationships and coaching these talented student-athletes.”

Clark will officially take over the head coaching duties from Colden Hutton, who served as interim head coach. Former LRSC women’s head coach and athletic director Danny Mertens signed a mutual separation agreement with LRSC on Dec. 17.

The new title for Clark will come with some familiarity. The Australian native earned a Master of Science in Sports Management from Minot State University, a Bachelor of Business Administration from Dickinson State University and his Associate of Arts from LRSC. While at LRSC (2014-16), Clark averaged 13.5 points per game (PPG) and 10.3 rebounds per game (RPG). The Royals went 42-20 during his time with the program.

“Lake Region State College is a special place to me, so it’s great to return to where my college basketball experience started,” Clark said in the press release.

After graduating from LRSC, Clark received a basketball scholarship from Dickinson State before serving as an assistant coach with the men’s basketball team during the 2018-19 season. Clark went on to be an assistant coach for the Minot State women’s basketball team (2019-21).

Clark’s first official day will be Mar. 9.

