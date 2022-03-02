Roughriders rough up Firebirds in East Region Quarterfinal (3/1)

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Girls’ Basketball team took to the court against Grand Forks Red River in the opening round of the 2022 NDHSAA East Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament. Here is how the team fared Tuesday evening:

Girls:

Class A:

(#6) Devils Lake @ (#3) Grand Forks Red River (East Region Quarterfinal)

Final score: 82-34 Grand Forks Red River

The breakdown:

- 15-19: 34

- 45-37: 82

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 10 points

- Grand Forks Red River:

o Jocelyn Schiller: 23 points

o Cassidy O’Halloran: 16 points

o Rylie McQuillan: 13 points

At a glance:

The Firebirds continued their struggle against the Roughriders Tuesday evening. In three games against the Roughriders this season, the Firebirds have allowed the Roughriders to average 76 points per game (PPG). The Roughriders are now 3-0 against the Firebirds this season.

Up next:

The Firebirds will take on Wahpeton in a Loser Out match on March 4 at Scheels Center.

