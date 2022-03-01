Lakota survives Rocket scare, clinches Region Tournament berth for first time since 2008

DEVILS LAKE – The 2008 calendar year had its fair share of significant events. From "The Dark Knight" to Michael Phelps' gold medal run in the Summer Olympics, the historical events practically spoke for themselves.

However, the Lakota Raiders had reason to remember 2008 in their unique way. After all, it was the last year they clinched a Class B Region Tournament berth.

All streaks must come to an end, however, and for the Raiders, it was a streak worth ending as the team came away with an electric 54-53 win against the New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets in the District 7 – Region 4 Qualifying Round on Feb. 28.

Reality began to set in for the Raiders after the Rockets failed to nail two field-goal attempts with less than four seconds to go in regulation. The Raiders' bench roared to life once the final buzzer rang.

"The first time we are going to Regionals in 10+ years, and it just feels great to do it this time," Lakota guard Jaxon Baumgarn said after the game. "For our seniors, too. Their last year. We just had to make it important for them. Just the fact that we are going to Regionals is everything for us right now."

"I am excited," Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. "The last time we were there, I was playing for the Raiders in '08. Me and my assistant coach were both on that team, so that was the last time we were there. The kids know that. We have taken this program from zero wins to playing well and playing our type of basketball, so the kids are excited. It was our last chance to punch in a District win to go to Regionals. We are going to Super Regional next year, so it is really exciting and a good move for the kids going forward."

Of course, no game ever comes easy. But, in a game that saw more than a dozen lead changes, Lakota drew first blood through the opening portion of the first quarter.

After trailing for the majority of the first quarter, a Kaden Jensen layup on the fast break helped net the Rockets their first lead of the game with 14 seconds to go in the first.

However, the lead change was only the first of many - although the Rockets came away with a 28-25 halftime lead, Lakota's six three-pointers in the first half helped keep them in the hunt. Both teams traded the lead nine times during the first half. Baumgarn finished the game with six downtown splashes and 23 total points.

Ackerman noticed a pattern. Although the Rockets played a more straightforward front in their 59-38 defeat against the Raiders on Jan. 28, Ackerman had reason to believe the opposition would switch it up this time around.

"We knew they were going to play a 2-3 zone," Ackerman said. "Yesterday, we had practice to go over our zone offense to get those types of looks. I know [Tyler] Cook really well, and he didn't want to play a 2-3 zone early. When we played them earlier in the year, they played straight man. So I knew he was going to get a change of pace. I have been watching them this whole tournament and before this. He sprinkled in a little 3-2 look and a 2-3 look, so I knew it was coming. I didn't know it was going to be as heavy as it was, but I knew if we buried shots, they were going to have to get out of it at some point, and that's what we did."

Although the Rockets utilized their size in Nick Berglund to find open lanes through the seams, the Raiders continued to keep their tournament hopes alive with open looks from the wing and corner.

The Raiders outscored the Rockets in the second half, 29-25. Berglund finished the game with a team-high 14 points for the Rockets.

The Raiders, however, had reason to show emotion at the end of the game. But, more importantly, the Raiders have optimism from their in-game adjustments to their more impactful start-to-finish journey spanning more than a decade.

Baumgarn kept the message simple.

"I was just so happy that we won," Baumgarn said. "We just fought to the end and got everything done. Everything we have worked for is coming out right now, and it just feels great."

