(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan maintain undefeated record, sting Hornets in 69-43 victory

DEVILS LAKE – It all came down to one game for the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians.

Well, kind of. If anything else, the District 7 Championship is only the opening chapter in a saga the Indians will look to conclude with a Class B State Championship. One step at a time, though. With an undefeated campaign hanging in the balance, the Indians first had to take care of business against the Harvey/Wells County Hornets Monday evening.

While the contest certainly wasn't the final chapter in Four Winds/Minnewaukan's 2021-22 journey, it was another plot point they had to wrap up on a good note. Such was the case for the Indians as they conquered the Hornets with their 69-43 District 7 Tournament win over them on Feb. 28.

The Indians (21-0) keep their undefeated record intact with the win. The win also netted them the last District 7 Championship. Districts 7 and 8 will combine to form a super-regional next season.

District 7 Athlete of the Year Jayden Yankton did not cease to show a touch of excitement at the end of the game. But, to Yankton, the performance is just one step in the bigger scheme his team wishes to accomplish this season.

"It feels great," Yankton said after the game. "We started off slow, but there is not much you can say. We came out, fought through adversity and came out in the second half fired up and ready to come...it starts in practice with working hard all week. We have a week to prepare for everything. It is going to be a big week, but it is going to be an exciting week, too."

"It is the last one we will ever play in," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "It is fun to get this one, but it is also fun to be in a really good battle against a good team. We could very well be facing this team again. They are that good of a team. They are that physical, they beat you up on the inside and it was a fun game to play in."

The Hornets and Indians both held a similar mindset in creating success Monday evening: share the basketball. However, a significant turnover issue plagued the Hornets as more than two dozen turnovers helped give the Indians enough authority to gain more scoring looks.

A 32-20 first half in favor of the Indians only improved in the second half as the Hornets continued to have issues handling the ball.

"We got some key turnovers and got some key baskets," Smith said. "We struggled from the perimeter tonight, but we weathered through the storm and got some easy baskets, got to the foul line and attacked the paint."

Attacking the Hornets' press up the middle with the dribble was eventually where the Indians found a spark.

"That is the place they want to go with the ball," Yankton said. "That is what we have to play. I think we were slow in the first half, but coming out in the second half, like I said, we were fired up and ready to come. Getting a lot of stops, it felt good."

The Indians outscored the Hornets in the second half, 37-23. However, the Indians could not put more throttle on the joystick as their perimeter game could not get going. The Indians finished the game with only two three-pointers made.

Although he finished the game with only 11 points, it was the junior guard in Kelson Keja who cemented Four Winds/Minnewaukan's stranglehold on Harvey/Wells County through his court awareness on both ends of the floor.

"I thought the unsung hero was Kelson Keja," Smith said. "His best game of the year when we really needed him. He brings that toughness. He brings that football toughness to our team. Going against a Harvey team tonight, we really needed that. He stepped up big for us when a few of our players were struggling. That is where you get that total team effort...when two or three of your players are not on their best game, the other two or three have to pick up the slack. I thought Keja did that tonight."

Yankton finished the game with a team-high 23 points. Deng Deng (13 points), Dalen Leftbear (12 points) and Jacolby Pearson (10 points) rounded out the scoring quintet.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)