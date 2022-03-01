Hoop Shootaround: (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star win District titles (2/28)

DEVILS LAKE – The District 7 and 8 Tournaments came to an end on Feb. 28. And so, the Class B – Region 4 bracket is now set. All remaining teams will now need to crank it up a notch in case they haven’t already. Here is how each game fared Monday evening:

Boys:

Class B:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Harvey/Wells County (District 7 Championship)

Final score: 69-43 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 15-17-15-22: 69

- 8-12-19-4: 43

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 23 points

o Deng Deng: 13 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 12 points

o Kelson Keja: 11 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 10 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Madden Thorson: 11 points

o Isaac Friese: 11 points

At a glance:

The Indians capitalized on more than 20 Hornet turnovers to come away with the final District 7 Tournament Championship.

"It is the last one we will ever play in," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "It is fun to get this one, but it is also fun to be in a really good battle against a good team. We could very well be facing this team again. They are that good of a team. They are that physical, they beat you up on the inside and it was a fun game to play in."

Up next:

The Indians will take on Rolla on Mar. 7 to open the Region 4 Tournament.

Dakota Prairie @ Warwick (District 7 – Region 4 Qualifier)

Final score: 78-64 Warwick

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Dakota Prairie’s season comes to an end with the loss. Cade Stein, however, made history during the contest as he surpassed 1,000 career points as a member of the Knights.

Lakota @ New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 – Region 4 Qualifier)

Final score: 54-53 Lakota

The breakdown:

- 10-15-18-11: 54

- 11-17-14-11: 53

Standout stats:

- Lakota:

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 23 points

o Zach Gibson: 16 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Nick Berglund: 14 points

o Bennett Meier: 10 points

At a glance:

A three-point barrage helped propel the Raiders over the Rockets. The win gave the Raiders their first Region 4 Tournament berth in 14 years (2008).

"I am excited," Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. "The last time we were there, I was playing for the Raiders in '08. Me and my assistant coach were both on that team, so that was the last time we were there. The kids know that. We have taken this program from zero wins to playing well and playing our type of basketball, so the kids are excited. It was our last chance to punch in a District win to go to Regionals. We are going to Super Regional next year, so it is really exciting and a good move for the kids going forward."

Up next:

Lakota will challenge North Star in the opening round of the Region 4 Tournament on Mar. 7.

North Star vs. Dunseith (District 8 Championship)

Final score: 72-67 North Star

The breakdown:

- 15-16-22-19: 72

- 10-25-17-13: 67

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Dane Hagler: 17 points

o Parker Simon: 15 points

o Drew Nicholas: 13 points

o Brett Dilley: 13 points

- Dunseith:

o Jalen Poitra: 18 points

o Ethan Morin: 17 points

o Chad Parisien: 15 points

At a glance:

Balance on all sides of the ball helped give the Bearcats enough of a jolt to overcome the Dragons. The youth is there, as is the production inside the glass and out. This is a team to keep an eye on come Region Tournament time.

Up next:

The Bearcats will tackle the Raiders in the Region 4 Tournament on Mar. 7.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ St. John (District 8 – Region 4 Qualifier)

Final score: 47-43 St. John

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s season comes to an end with the loss. More scoring consistency will be critical for the Cardinals moving forward.

District 7 Boys’ Basketball Awards:

- 2022 District All-Tournament Team:

o Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Jaxon Baumgarn, Lakota

o Dwight Hunt, Warwick

o Tate Grossman, Harvey/Wells County

o Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

- 2021-22 District 7 Boys’ Basketball All-District Team (Regular Season):

o Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie

o Madden Thorson, Harvey/Wells County

o Deng Deng, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Garrett Syverson Dakota Prairie

o Jacolby Pearson, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Alex Erickson, Harvey/Wells County

o Zach Gibson, Lakota

o Dalen Leftbear, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Gabe Allmaras, Harvey/Wells County

o Kelson Keja, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

o Tate Grossman, Harvey/Wells County

o Nick Berglund, New Rockford-Sheyenne

o Ross Thompson, Lakota

o Mark Fassett, Warwick

District 7 Senior Athlete: Jayden Yankton, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

District 7 Coach of the Year: Rick Smith, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

