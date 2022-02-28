Hoop Shootaround: Lake Region State's 2021-22 campaign comes to an end (2/26-2/27)

DEVILS LAKE – Technically speaking, the 2022 calendar year is almost a quarter of the way complete. The basketball court, as a result, is beginning to wane in activity. However, the activity that is still taking place is nothing short of significant in terms of the playoff picture. Here is how each team fared over the weekend:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Dawson Community College (Region XIII Semifinal)

Final score: 76-72 Dawson Community College

The breakdown:

- 23-49: 72

- 38-38: 76

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 22 points 13 rebounds (11 DR, 2 OR)

o Carson Henningsgard: 16 points

o Anthony Davis: 14 points

- Dawson Community College:

o Michael Jok: 18 points

o Jalen Tot: 10 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State’s season comes to an end with the loss. The Royals did not go down without a fight, however – a late-game lead (spearheaded by a 16/26 field goal performance in the second half) made it interesting. 28 total turnovers (including eight from Daniels) proved to be the difference-maker. The Royals now head into an offseason with an eye on who will become the next marquee point-producer.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Central (East Region Play-In)

Final score: 60-51 Grand Forks Central

The breakdown:

- 24-27: 51

- 30-30: 60

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Wylee Delorme: 17 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s 2021-22 season comes to an end with the loss. Dustin Brodina’s first year at the head coaching helm brought its growing pains, but this looked to be the expectation regardless. Building a culture takes time. The good news, however, is as simple as it is significant – the seeds have been planted. Now, it is time to nurture. Without the likes of Ben Heilman and Keauno Newton next season, new veterans will need to step up to make the process that much more fluid.

Class B:

Lakota @ Benson County (District 7 Semifinal)

Final score: 60-34 Lakota

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Benson County knew a thing or two about growing pains, and their 2021-22 season spoke for itself. The Wildcats failed to collect a win during the campaign (0-20). However, there is a glimmer of hope – should all the pieces fall into place, the Wildcats will bring back their entire roster next season.

Up next:

Lakota will take on New Rockford-Sheyenne in a qualifying match for the Class B – Boys’ Region 4 Tournament on Feb. 28.

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 Semifinal)

Final score: 83-35 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 20-32-19-12: 83

- 9-7-9-10: 35

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 22 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 22 points

o Deng Deng: 16 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 13 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Nick Berglund: 12 points

o DJ Mudgett: 12 points

At a glance:

A lackadaisical first quarter through the first five minutes of play helped keep the Rockets competitive. However, a 30+ point second quarter inevitably saw the Indians pull away with the convincing win. The Indians have now scored 80+ points in both contests against New Rockford-Sheyenne this season (the Indians won, 85-37, on Jan. 17).

"I thought, to start the game, our intensity level wasn't where I wanted it to be," Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game. "As the quarter went on, it started picking up. I thought the third quarter was the same thing. We came out, [and] even though we had the big lead, the intensity wasn't there. When your intensity isn't there, you get a little lazy on defense. [In the] third quarter, too many darn turnovers. I don't like that because you just pick up bad habits when you don't have intensity. You have to stay intense and stay focused."

Up next:

The Indians will challenge Harvey/Wells County in the District 7 Championship on Feb. 28. The Rockets will challenge Lakota in a region qualifying match.

North Star vs. Rolla (District 8 Semifinal)

Final score: 60-54 North Star

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Bearcats are streaking again. After losing back-to-back games against Harvey/Wells County (Feb. 5) and St. John (Feb. 8), North Star has since rattled off four consecutive wins. The Bearcats have held opponents to 55 points or less in each of their last three games played.

Up next:

The Bearcats will challenge Dunseith in the District 8 Championship on Feb. 28.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Central (East Region Play-In)

Final score: 76-52 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- 48-28: 76

- 25-27: 52

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Torri Fee: 14 points

o Cabryn Fritel: 14 points

o Rachel Dahlen: 12 points

- Grand Forks Central:

o Lauren Reardon: 24 points

o Ashley Gereau: 11 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s 76 point scored are the most in a single game since Jan. 25, when they also scored 76 points (76-25 win vs. West Fargo).

Up next:

The Firebirds will challenge Grand Forks Red River on Mar. 1 in the opening round of the 2022 NDHSAA East Region Girls’ Basketball Tournament.

