(1) Indians overcome focus inconsistencies, throttle Rockets, 85-32, in District 7 Semis

DEVILS LAKE – A back-and-forth affair through the first three minutes of the Class B – District 7 Boys' Basketball Tournament Semifinal between the (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians and New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets emphasized one key area: size. After Four Winds/Minnewaukan guard Jayden Yankton and New Rockford-Sheyenne forward Nick Berglund traded early baskets, the hypothesis certainly proved itself on its own.

Then came the double-teams. And then, the triple-teams. After Berglund found fire early, the extinguishers in the form of the Indians' mid-court press came to life. Through this life, Four Winds/Minnewaukan soared to new heights. A dominant second quarter, followed by a steady throttle in the third and fourth, helped the Indians dominate New Rockford-Sheyenne, 83-35, on Feb. 26.

Four Winds/Minnewaukan (20-0) will face off against Harvey/Wells County in the District 7 Tournament Final on Feb. 28. The Indians have now scored 80+ points in 16 of their 20 games this season. Meanwhile, the Rockets (5-15) will tackle Lakota in a Region 4 qualifying match on Feb. 28.

With an undefeated season still in the works, Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith kept the message clear to his team: stick to the process.

For the Indians, this means staying intense from start to finish.

"I thought, to start the game, our intensity level wasn't where I wanted it to be," Smith said after the game. "As the quarter went on, it started picking up. I thought the third quarter was the same thing. We came out, [and] even though we had the big lead, the intensity wasn't there. When your intensity isn't there, you get a little lazy on defense. [In the] third quarter, too many darn turnovers. I don't like that because you just pick up bad habits when you don't have intensity. You have to stay intense and stay focused."

After Berglund found his second field goal of the game to tie the contest up, 7-7, the Indians responded with a 13-2 run to end the first, followed by a 32-7 third quarter.

Heading into the contest, the Rockets needed to rely on Berglund to take care of business. After all, the senior picked up 14 points against the Indians on Jan. 17. However, after a hot first quarter, Berglund could not keep the momentum going. Berglund scored seven points in the second half and finished with 12 points.

A swarm of Indian defenders via a half-court defensive set not only slowed Berglund down but forced the forward to play more toward the perimeter as opposed to the post and baseline.

"With our pressure, it forced Berglund to come out and have to handle the ball, which is great for us," Smith said. "With his size and strength, he couldn't just camp down the blocks and give us some mismatch problems. Once we forced him out to the outside...he had to help handle the ball and take outside shots. If he makes a couple, you have to live with it. It is better than letting him beat you up down the blocks. Once we forced him outside beyond the three-point line, it is where you want him. It was a plus for us that he had to go out there and do that."

As the Indians emphasized the transition game, Deng Deng looked to bring down the house with a crowd-gasping dunk. Three attempts, however, could not make the glass crash. That didn't mitigate the Indians from easing up, however. The Indians have now won six straight matches against New Rockford-Sheyenne, dating back to Jan. 20, 2020 (including tournament play).

In the second half, the Indians outscored the Rockets, 31-19. Four separate Four Winds/Minnewaukan players scored 10 points or more (Yankton with 22, Jacolby Pearson with 22, Deng with 16 and Dalen Leftbear with 13). The 20+ performance from Yankton and Pearson gives the duo 52 and 41 points against the Rockets this season. Four Winds/Minnewaukan beat the Rockets, 85-37, on Jan. 17.

While they came away with the win and Region 4 berth, the Indians have their eyes set on higher prizes. The Indians, in Smith's mind, will have to keep a sharpened focus.

It all revolves back to sticking to the process.

"Once we did, we opened the game up," Smith said. "We shot the ball well, which was always nice to see because you take other teams out of their zone defenses and gimmick defenses they might throw at us, and when we shoot the ball like that, we take them out of that. They'll have to play man against us, which is also a plus for us. I just thought in order to keep the process going, we have to stay intense, and we have to stay focused. It's as simple as that."

