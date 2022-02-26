New Rockford-Sheyenne scorches Dakota Prairie, wins by 15 in District 7 Tournament opener

DEVILS LAKE – The Dakota Prairie Knights and New Rockford-Sheyenne Rockets were both looking for a turnaround of sorts. Both teams wished to look for this turnaround with a win in their opening contest in the Class B – District 7 Boys' Basketball Tournament at Devils Lake Sportscenter Friday afternoon.

The Rockets, in particular, needed turnaround in the biggest way possible. Heading into their Feb. 25 game against the Knights, the Rockets were losers of each of their last three games, dating back to Feb. 15. A 58-47 loss to the Knights on Feb. 15 only heightened matters.

This time, New Rockford-Sheyenne found the pace and nailed the shots as the Rockets ousted the Knights, 54-39, in the tournament's opening round on Feb. 25. The Rockets will face off against (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan on the winning side of the bracket on Feb. 26, while Dakota Prairie will play on the qualifying side on Feb. 28.

The Rockets snapped their three-game losing streak with the win. New Rockford-Sheyenne's 39 points allowed are the fewest they have conceded against an opponent since Feb. 12 (65-26 win vs. Benson County).

Dakota Prairie head coach Thomas Trostad kept the message simple.

"I saw nothing from my team," Trostad said after the game. "Like we just talked in there, I don't know who that was out there, but it wasn't the team we wanted to bring to Devils Lake, and it wasn't the team we are. I don't know what...flat-footed, laziness [or] complacent, but it wasn't the team that we are. It is not who we should be. They [New Rockford-Sheyenne] capitalized on us being lazy."

While Cade Stein and Garrett Syverson found enough of a spark from the perimeter and paint through the opening portion of the first half, Dakota Prairie guard Jacob Johnson could not find his shooting stroke in the first half. Johnson's lack of a scoring presence helped keep the Rockets in the hunt.

Such was the scenario that helped open up opportunities for the Rockets. With more fluidity in the passing game, the Rockets, spearheaded by junior guard Haydon Meier, kept themselves within reach of the Knights come halftime as both teams scored 21 points apiece. Meier finished the game with 17 points.

"We took better care of the ball," New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Tyler Cook said after the game. "Turnovers have been a big thing for us that has been killing us this year, and we took good care of the ball, got good shots and were very aggressive."

"They [New Rockford-Sheyenne] shot better tonight," Trostad said. "They got better looks around the rim. [Haydon] Meier had a couple of threes the first time we played him. He started out shooting well, and they got motion around, and they got those looks at the rim they didn't get the first game against us."

New Rockford-Sheyenne kept the offensive performance going with a 16-point third quarter and a 17-point fourth. However, it was the defensive press on Stein that proved to be the difference-maker. Although Stein finished the game with 15 points, New Rockford-Sheyenne's bend-not-break defense held up just enough to keep the cushion healthy.

Through this defense, New Rockford helped find life on both ends of the floor. The result? Another win to the resume and, more importantly, a satisfying turnaround.

"Cade Stein is a very good player," Cook said. "We had a lot of attention on him, and in our zone, we had to know where he was at, and the other guys, for them, just didn't make shots, which was good for us. Then, us pressing the ball up the court, we got a lot of easy buckets."

