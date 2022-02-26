Hoop Shootaround: Cardinals stymied on offense, lose District 8 Tournament opener (2/25)

DEVILS LAKE – It is that time of the year, isn’t it? Yes, postseason action in the form of high school boys’ basketball is finally here. Well, sort of. While district tournament play might not be seen as the pinnacle of postseason excitement, it certainly helps set the stage for it come region time. Here is how each team fared on Feb. 25:

Boys:

Class B:

Dakota Prairie vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 54-39 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- 11-10-16-17: 54

- 12-9-8-10: 39

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Haydon Meier: 17 points

- Dakota Prairie:

o Cade Stein: 15 points

At a glance:

A sharp pace and even swifter response from the Rockets proved to be a combination the Knights could not keep up with. The Rockets, however, did not complain in the slightest.

"We took better care of the ball," New Rockford-Sheyenne head coach Tyler Cook said after the game. "Turnovers have been a big thing for us that has been killing us this year, and we took good care of the ball, got good shots and were very aggressive."

Up next:

The Rockets will challenge (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan on the winning side of the bracket on Feb. 26. Dakota Prairie, meanwhile, will face off against the loser between Warwick and Harvey/Wells County on Feb. 28.

Benson County @ Harvey/Wells County (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 72-32 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 6-6-12-8: 32

- 21-24-18-9: 72

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Macyn Olson: 12 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Tate Grossma: 19 points

o Alex Erickson: 14 points

o Gabe Allmaras: 13 points

At a glance:

The Wildcats were forced to play with a thin bench after Logan Maddock (ankle) could not play. Even still, the Wildcats continued to work hard, even if the box score did not end in their favor.

"They just continue to work hard every day," Benson County head coach Ben Allmaras said after the game. "This season has been a struggle, but they have all stuck with it. I would say they are working just as hard now and get through it as they were at the beginning of the year."

Up next:

Benson County will challenge Lakota on the consolation side of the bracket on Feb. 26. The winner will move on for a chance to claim a Region 4 Tournament berth on Feb. 28.

Lakota vs. Warwick (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 54-52 Warwick

The breakdown:

- 14-16-12-10: 52

- 12-16-12-14: 54

Standout stats:

- Lakota:

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 22 points

o Zach Gibson: 12 points

- Warwick:

o Dwight Hunt: 21 points

o Mark Fassett: 10 points

At a glance:

A down-to-the-wire fourth quarter turned into a fouling and trapping contest. While Lakota came up with the possession with less than 10 seconds to go, a costly baseline turnover on a driving attempt prevented any comeback victory.

"I played six guys tonight, and one [Zach Gibson] sprained his ankle on Tuesday, so it was one of those things where my bench is what it is," Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. "When I put in my two big guys, you have to match up with that, and if you put two littles in there, we have to punish you for it. But, I don't think we did a good job of making them [Warwick] do that. I put Jaxon Baumgarn in there because they guarded him with a smaller defender, so he ate it up. Then, make them change. Force their hand to change their defense based on who they can guard and who they can't guard out there."

Up next:

Lakota will play against Benson County on the consolation side of the bracket on Feb. 26.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Rolla (District 8 Tournament)

Final score: 51-50 Rolla

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Cardinals have now scored 50 points or less in three consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 12.

Up next:

The Cardinals will play the loser between Dunseith and St. John on Feb. 28 in what will be a qualifying match for the Region 4 Tournament.

