Benson County bounced in District 7 Tournament opener, loses 72-32 to Harvey/Wells County

DEVILS LAKE – The Benson County Wildcats' 2021-22 campaign could best be categorized as a character-building one. Without the likes of a veteran senior, the Wildcats instead relied on two juniors (Lane Benson and Gunnar Larson] to pick up the slack and provide enough mentorship to a team ripe with youth.

Digging through the ups and the downs, in addition to developing grit, proved to be the Benson County philosophy once more Friday evening in the Class B – District 7 Boys' Basketball Tournament at Devils Lake Sportscenter. However, a win would not come from it as the Harvey/Wells County Hornets took care of business and beat the Wildcats, 72-32, on Feb. 25.

The Wildcats moved to the consolation side of the bracket with the loss. The Wildcats remain winless on the year (0-19). Harvey/Wells County has now averaged 81 points per game (PPG) in two games played against the Wildcats this season (the Hornets won, 90-41, on Jan. 24).

After an ankle injury against Dakota Prairie on Feb. 14 forced Logan Maddock to the sideline, the Wildcats had to contend with a stingier and sturdier Hornet team without their most athletic piece.

"Anytime you are missing somebody, it just shortens our bench," Benson County head coach Ben Allmaras said after the game. "A lot of inexperience, so having his experience taken away, that hurts us. His athleticism is something that we don't have anybody quite that athletic to replace him with. It hurts us, but the next guy has to step up and find a way to make it happen."

The Hornets capitalized on Maddock's absence with a 21 and 24-point first and second quarter, respectively. The Wildcats, meanwhile, were only able to muster 12 total points in comparison (six points in each quarter). Junior guard Tate Grossman and senior forward Alex Erickson combined to score 33 points in the contest for the Hornets (19 and 14, respectively).

No matter to the Wildcats, however. A pair of third-quarter downtown splashes via Macyn Olson helped brighten the mood until the Hornets responded with a buzzer-beating layup to end the third quarter. Olson finished the game with a team-high 12 points.

"I think we worked," Allmaras said. "We have to work on our physicality in helping each other out on defense to make things work. Hopefully, it will help us out tomorrow."

To Allmaras, more strength on the defensive end will come with more experience and grit from the team's overall youth. But, even when the Hornets outscored the Wildcats, 27-20, in the second half, Allmaras believes his team worked. Sometimes, working is all you can ask for.

"They just continue to work hard every day," Allmaras said. "This season has been a struggle, but they have all stuck with it. I would say they are working just as hard now and get through it as they were at the beginning of the year."

Paxton Neppl ranked second on the Benson County team in points scored (nine). Gabe Allmaras for the Hornets rounded out the double-digit prowess as the junior forward tallied 13 points.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)