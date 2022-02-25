Hoop Shootaround: Firebirds fail to find shooting spark against Shanley (2/24)

DEVILS LAKE – Only two local high school basketball games made up the Thursday slate. But no matter. If there is a game, there is a score and a small story to tell. Without further ado, let’s see how each local game fared on Feb. 24:

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Shanley

Final score: 63-40 Shanley

The breakdown:

- 19-21: 40

- 29-24: 63

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Wylee Delorme: 13 points

o Keauno Newton: 12 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake has now lost seven consecutive games, dating back to Feb. 8 (125-60 @ Fargo North). Shooting a cold 15% from downtown (3-20) will not get the job done against any team, regardless of how the defense decides to hold up. 17 total turnovers will only make matters more difficult on the offensive end.

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-16, 4-15) will conclude their regular season with a game against Grand Forks Central on Feb. 26 at Grand Forks Central High School.

Girls:

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 40-35 (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 7-10-13-10: 40

- 8-14-8-5: 35

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Halle Jabs: 11 points

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Myona Dauphinais: 9 points

At a glance:

A season of adversity eventually saw the Cardinals clinch their fifth consecutive Region 4 title and additionally end Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s undefeated season. In a game that saw the Cardinals make a slew of clutch shots down the stretch, it simply boiled down to finding that extra notch.

“This is huge because these girls went through a lot this year,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich head coach Rob Scherr said after the game. “We lost our six-foot center, [and] we had to adjust from how we played this summer. Then, we lost me for part of the year. I was pretty much on a touch-and-go if I was going to make it or not. They didn’t know if I was coming back. Then I came back over half the year, and we changed a lot of things. They listened. They adapted to what we had to do to win, and we have to be pesky defenders. It’s hard to get girls to work that hard, but we are not big. I am used to having large teams and taller teams. These girls came through, put it all together and they believed. They believed in us, [and] we believed in them. They believe in what we have been doing here in the past years, and they carried it on.”

Up next:

The Cardinals will take part in the 2022 NDHSAA Class B Girls Basketball State Tournament at Betty Engelstad Arena Mar. 3-5.

