(6) Cardinals remain stingy, claim Region 4 Championship over (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

DEVILS LAKE – Everyone knew the stakes Thursday evening, but no one had to tell the (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians or (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals anything about it. After all, both teams were facing off in the Class B – Region 4 Championship for the fourth consecutive year.

In a game that saw double-teams, mid-court traps, timely three-point splashes, clutch free-throw shots and more than half of a dozen lead changes, the Cardinals rode a robust third-quarter comeback to claim the 40-35 Region 4 Championship victory on Feb. 24.

The Cardinals have now won five consecutive Region 4 titles, dating back to the 2017-18 season. The team has additionally won four straight Region 4 crowns against Four Winds/Minnewaukan, dating back to the 2018-19 campaign.

The Cardinals, however, had more to be proud of than just the win itself. If anything, the context leading up to the win held equal value. Changing the team’s recipe for success was only the tip of the iceberg. After the loss of Cora Badding to injury in the Fall, the Cardinals were dealt another blow from their head coach in Rob Scherr, who missed a portion of the regular season due to health concerns.

“This is huge because these girls went through a lot this year,” Scherr said after the game. “We lost our six-foot center, [and] we had to adjust from how we played this summer. Then, we lost me for part of the year. I was pretty much on a touch-and-go if I was going to make it or not. They didn’t know if I was coming back. Then I came back over half the year, and we changed a lot of things. They listened. They adapted to what we had to do to win, and we have to be pesky defenders. It’s hard to get girls to work that hard, but we are not big. I am used to having large teams and taller teams. These girls came through, put it all together and they believed. They believed in us, [and] we believed in them. They believe in what we have been doing here in the past years, and they carried it on.”

A 50-49 victory in favor of the Lady Indians on Feb. 10 established the precedent of what the championship game entailed approximately two weeks later: defense, defense and more defense. An 8-7 first quarter in favor of the Lady Indians only expanded during the second quarter as they pulled away with a 22-17 halftime lead.

“We had to calm them down,” Scherr said. “They weren’t taking what the defense was giving us. We were going too deep with our dribble and were getting a lot of shots blocked. We had to go in and go strong, fake, get them in the air, go and just be strong with the ball. The thing is, they went, came out and were a little calmer on offense.”

“Our coach just told us we needed to drive and not be afraid,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich guard Halle Jabs said after the game. “I just went in, and the kick-out wasn’t there, so I kept going. I am so proud of my teammates for all of us sticking together and coming through to get this win. We all picked up our game.”

A 13-8 third quarter in the Cardinals' favor helped tie the game up with eight minutes to go. While Four Winds/Minnewaukan found lanes, Langdon/Edmore/Munich picked off the pick-and-roll passes and mitigated an injured Ezura Rainbow, who dealt with a knee injury. Rainbow finished the game with five points.

“I always ask for their full effort every time down the floor, and they gave it,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “That is all I can really ask for. A few things came up with Ezura [Rainbow’s] injury. Few possessions here and there. The game is probably a different outcome, but again, we had to adjust and make adjustments. That is huge…I wish we would have picked up the pace a little more, but we still had our chances. A few things didn’t go our way. It just wasn’t meant to be.”

HJabs helped deliver one of several killing blows to the Lady Indians as a timely late-game jumper, coupled with a pair of clutch free throws, helped give the Cardinals a five-point cushion that proved to be enough. Jabs finished the game with a team-high 11 points.

With adversity finding Langdon/Edmore/Munich at every turn, the Cardinals will look to continue what they have done all year: work.

“It means a lot for this one because we had to work hard in previous years, but this year, we wanted it so bad, and I know we worked really hard,” Jabs said. “Through all of the hardships we have gone through as a team, we have really pulled through and came together.”

Region 4 Tournament Awards:

All Region 4 Girls’ Basketball Team (2021-22):

- Morgan Freije (Langdon/Edmore/Munich)

- Natalie Decoteau (St. John)

- Rozalind Strong (Dunseith)

- Danielle Hagler (North Star)

- Ezura Rainbow (Four Winds/Minnewaukan)

- Myona Dauphinais (Four Winds/Minnewaukan)

- Quinn Neppl (Benson County)

Region 4 Senior Athlete of the Year: Ezura Rainbow, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Region 4 Coach of the Year: Sean Gourd, Four Winds/Minnewaukan

Region 4 Athletic Director of the Year: Ethen Askvig, Langdon/Edmore/Munich

