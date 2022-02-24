Hoop Shootaround: Daniels. Lake Region State take care of business against Tetons (2/23)

DEVILS LAKE – Three basketball games made up the Wednesday docket, and while the amount might not be plentiful, each game held meaning in its own unique way. Let’s take a look at each match and see how it went:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Williston State (Region XIII Quarterfinals)

Final score: 77-66 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- 38-39: 77

- 28-38: 66

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 24 points

o Anthony Davis: 15 points

o Ben Hoverson: 15 points

o Carson Henningsgard: 11 points

o James Sommer: 10 points

- Williston State:

o Ezekiel Spann: 14 points

o Ty Edwards: 12 points

o Fares Kacem: 12 points

o Galdo Tutu: 12 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State almost exclusively produced via their starting five as all five players in their starting lineup scored 10 points or more. Leading the way was Daniels, who scored 20+ points for the 17th time this season. Of course, turning over the ball only nine times (compared to Williston State’s 16) also helped sway matterin favor of the Royals.

Up next:

The Royals will challenge Dawson Community College in the Region XIII Semifinals in Wahpeton on Feb. 27.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Williston State (Region XIII Quarterfinals)

Final score: 73-46 Williston State

The breakdown:

- 13-8-10-15: 46

- 14-17-28-14: 73

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 27 points

- Williston State:

o Emily Kurkowski: 23 points

o Irene de la Fuente: 12 points

o Sydney Labatte: 11 points

o Keeley Tini: 10 points

At a glance:

The Lady Royals concluded their season as losers of eight of their last 10 games. While Huici proved to be a scoring stalwart, inconsistencies on both ends of the floor from the rest of the roster proved to be the team’s downfall. The Lady Royals will now look toward a busy offseason that includes a potential head coaching search.

Boys:

Class B:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Dunseith

Final score: 92-69 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 30-16-23-23: 92

- 14-20-12-24: 69

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 36 points

o Deng Deng: 26 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 12 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 10 points

- Dunseith:

o Ethan Morin: 15 points

o Chad Parisien: 14 points

o Jalen Poitra: 14 points

o Abrahm Peltier: 10 points

At a glance:

The Indians concluded the undefeated regular season with another 80+ point performance. The Indians scored 80+ points in 15 of their 19 games and 90+ points in six of those 15 games (this one included). It’s quite simple, really – this team is a legitimate state contender. Spoiler alert, I guess.

Up next:

The Indians (19-0, 10-0) will take part in the District 7 Tournament in Devils Lake on Feb. 25.

