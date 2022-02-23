Hoop Shootaround: Lakota remains stingy on defense (2/22)

DEVILS LAKE – The games begin to dwindle, but that doesn’t mean the significance doesn’t enhance. While the basketball courts begin to die down in the action department, the importance of each game becomes more paramount. Here is how each team fared Tuesday evening:

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Red River

Final score: 87-64 Grand Forks Red River

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Devils Lake has now conceded 70 points or more in six consecutive games (all losses) and has allowed 80 points or more in three of those games. Defense, defense and more defense. This is where the Firebirds will need to improve as the season comes to a close in Dustin Brodina's first campaign as Firebird head coach.

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-15) will conclude their regular season with a game against Shanley at Shanley High School on Feb. 24.

Class B:

Lakota vs. Griggs-Midkota

Final score: 52-44 Lakota

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Well, there is a way to knock part of the final portion of the regular season. Lakota has now won four consecutive games with the win and has held opponents to 50 points or less in each of their four wins (Lakota beat Larimore, 73-47, on Feb. 10 to begin the streak).

Up next:

The Raiders (12-7, 5-6) will begin tournament play with a game against Warwick in the Class B – District 7 Boys Basketball Tournament in Devils Lake on Feb. 25.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Grand Forks Red River:

Final score: 72-48 Grand Forks Red River

The breakdown:

- 19-29: 48

- 35-37: 72

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Lainey Hall: 9 points

- Grand Forks Red River:

o Jocelyn Schiller: 22 points

o Rylie McQuillan: 11 points

At a glance:

The Firebirds will be thankful to stay away from Schiller and McQuillan moving forward (region tournament matchups pending, of course). In two games played against Devils Lake, Schiller scored 55 total points (she scored 23 on Jan. 31 in what amounted to a 75-62 victory in favor of the Roughriders). McQuillan, meanwhile, combined to score 35 points against the Firebirds (24 on the same date).

Up next:

The Firebirds (9-11, 9-10) will gear up for the 2022 NDHSAA East Regional Girls Basketball Tournament on Mar. 1.

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. St. John (Region 4 Semifinal)

Final score: 65-48 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 19-18-16-12: 65

- 10-11-11-16: 48

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Myona Dauphinais: 17 points

o Alionna Lawrence: 15 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 13 points

At a glance:

A smaller starting five has helped give the Lady Indians more of a bench presence. Alionna Lawrence, in particular, has been that player to bring size and an inside look. While growing pains were expected, Lawrence provided just that against the Woodchucks.

“Yesterday, and even today, we wanted to try to pick them up,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “Try to pick them up. Bigger floor…you want to pick up the pace a little bit better…I think it worked to an extent, but at the same time, we don’t have Alionna’s [Lawrence’s] post presence down low and her rebounding. We are going to take a good hard look at the game on video and see what we can do to try to be better. It’s win-or-go-home now.”

Up next:

The Lady Indians will face off against Langdon/Edmore/Munich in the Region 4 Championship on Feb. 24. If you think your popcorn is buttered enough, I have news for you: it isn’t.

(6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dunseith (Region 4 Semifinal)

Final score: 53-39 (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 22-12-12-7: 53

- 10-7-10-12: 39

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Jaya Henderson: 15 points

o Jada Moen: 10 points

At a glance:

There is a saying: death, taxes and Dunseith’s zone defense. Such was the case Tuesday evening as the Dragons implemented a stingy 2-3 zone the Cardinals had to navigate. However, more ball movement and just enough fluidity in driving to the basket helped propel Langdon/Edmore/Munich.

“In that 2-3 zone, we were standing around a little too much,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich assistant coach Morgan Titus said after the game. “Then, we went to more of a man-to-man offensive set…pass, cut through. If we dribble, we kick. More moving around instead of standing in those four spots with those four guards. I think that got our offense going in that third quarter, which propelled us to get into that fourth quarter.”

Up next:

The Cardinals will take on the Lady Indians in a Feb. 10 rematch on Feb. 24. This time, however, the stakes are somewhat higher. At least, that is how it seems, Cotton.

