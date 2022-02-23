(2) Lady Indians, (6) Cardinals take care of business, advance to Region 4 Championship

DEVILS LAKE – Day No. 2 of the 2022 NDHSAA Class B – Region 4 Girls Basketball Tournament turned into a day of preparation for the region superpowers in the (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians and (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals. While both teams took care of business against St. John and Dunseith, respectively, how did each match play out? Let’s give it a look:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. St. John

Final score: 65-48 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 19-18-16-12: 65

- 10-11-11-16: 48

The recap:

A mid-court steal via Ezura Rainbow late in the fourth quarter was all too familiar to the St. John Woodchucks Tuesday evening. After all, the (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians went on to dominate in the size and aggression department en route to a convincing 65-48 win.

The win vaults the undefeated Lady Indians into the Region 4 Championship at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Feb. 24.

St. John’s inside presence through the opening minutes of the first quarter might have fooled some, but not all. Enter Alionna Lawrence, who came off the Four Winds/Minnewaukan bench to clog up the inside lanes and sap away any consistent second-chance opportunities the Lady Woodchucks had a chance to capitalize on in the first half.

Nothing exemplified the inside dominance more than the second quarter as the Lady Indians outscored the Woodchucks, 18-11, to give the former a convincing 37-21 lead.

Starting with a smaller starting five has shown strengths in certain areas and weaknesses in others. The Lady Indians will take the lessons and apply them for the final push.

“Yesterday, and even today, we wanted to try to pick them up,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “Try to pick them up. Bigger floor…you want to pick up the pace a little bit better…I think it worked to an extent, but at the same time, we don’t have Alionna’s [Lawrence’s] post presence down low and her rebounding. We are going to take a good hard look at the game on video and see what we can do to try to be better. It’s win-or-go-home now.”

The Lady Indians decided to play their defensive style to a similar tune as their opening tournament game against North Star on Feb. 21 (the Lady Indians beat North Star, 77-41). Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s man-to-man and zone mixes prevented any Woodchuck scoring duo from finding fire effectively.

Lawrence finished second on the team with 15 points. Myona Dauphinais led the Lady Indians with 17 points, while Rainbow rounded out the double-digit barrage with 13 points.

(6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Dunseith

Final score: 53-39 (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 22-12-12-7: 53

- 10-7-10-12: 39

The recap:

The (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Cardinals had a couple of problems that needed to be solved.

The first problem involved their bread-and-butter in their man-to-man defense. Although the Cardinals beat the Dunseith Dragons, 64-31, on Jan. 24, how would the former adjust to the latter in size and speed?

The second problem revolved around Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s offense. What adjustments would the team make to capitalize off of the turnovers the defense created?

Just enough cuts and an equal amount of rock-solid defense helped net the Cardinals the 53-39 win on Feb. 22. The Cardinals will face off against the (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians in the Region 4 Championship on Feb. 24.

Of course, it was not smooth sailing throughout the game’s entirety for the Cardinals, primarily through the opening 16 minutes. Although the Cardinals maintained a 26-17 lead, the offense, spearheaded by Morgan Freije and Jaya Henderson, could not capitalize on Dunseith’s turnover issue in the offensive zone.

“In that 2-3 zone, we were standing around a little too much,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich assistant coach Morgan Titus said after the game. “Then, we went to more of a man-to-man offensive set…pass, cut through. If we dribble, we kick. More moving around instead of standing in those four spots with those four guards. I think that got our offense going in that third quarter, which propelled us to get into that fourth quarter.”

A grind-it-out third quarter gradually transitioned into more offensive opportunities for Langdon/Edmore/Munich as they leaned on Dunseith’s exhausted starting five.

For the Cardinals, it all came back to their bread-and-butter defense.

“I think our man-to-man pressure, especially full-court, really tires teams out, especially when you don’t go very deep in your bench, either, when you only go five,” Titus said. “That’s what we like to do. We like to put pressure on and see if you can handle it. We like to see if you can keep up all four quarters.”

Jaya Henderson led all Langdon/Edmore/Munich scorers with 15 points.

