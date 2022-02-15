Inside the rim: (2) Lady Indians claim District 7 Championship (2/14)

DEVILS LAKE – District tournament action on the girls’ basketball side of the coin has concluded. The boys’ basketball sphere, meanwhile, begins to see the district tournament light at the end of the tunnel. Here is how each team fared in their game Monday evening:

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Dakota Prairie

Final score: 71-18 Dakota Prairie

The breakdown:

- 25-21-15-10: 71

- 3-7-4-4: 18

Standout stats:

- Dakota Prairie:

o Cade Stein: 15 points

o Nathan Gronaas: 12 points

o Garrett Syverson: 12 points

At a glance:

Dakota Prairie’s 71 points scored are the most in a game since they scored 74 against Warwick on Jan. 25 (the Knights won, 74-72). The win additionally snaps a two-game losing streak on the road, dating back to Feb. 1 (Lakota on Feb. 1 and Feb. 3 against Hillsboro/Central Valley).

Up next:

The Knights (7-9, 3-5) will take on New Rockford-Sheyenne in McVille on Feb. 15. The Wildcats (0-16, 0-11) will tackle Rolla on Feb. 15.

Girls:

Class B:

Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Benson County (District 7 Championship)

Final score: 67-60 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 10-18-13-26: 67

- 12-18-12-18: 60

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Myona Dauphinais: 22 points

o Mahpiya Jackson: 19 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 10 points

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 22 points

o Desidy Schwanke: 13 points

o Aubrey Kenner: 12 points

At a glance:

This game went exactly as advertised. From lead changes to star players making plays down the stretch, both teams played precisely the way one would expect regarding two Region 4 powers. Make no mistake – this matchup might only be a tune-up for the looming Class B - Region 4 Championship. I wonder…

Up next:

Both teams will take part in the Class B – Region 4 Tournament on Feb. 21.

Nelson County vs. New Rockford-Sheyenne (District 7 Tournament)

Final score: 52-37 Nelson County

The breakdown:

- 7-13-18-14: 52

- 6-2-17-12: 37

Standout stats:

- Nelson County:

o Nora Johnson: 15 points

o Marit Ellingson: 12 points

o Hollie Emory: 10 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Kelsie Belquist: 19 points

At a glance:

Nelson County clinched a berth in the Class B – Region 4 Tournament with the win. When the Chargers score 50 points or more, they are as golden as ever – in their six games where they scored 50 points or more, the Chargers are a spotless 6-0. The problem, of course, is that they have played in 14 additional games where they have scored less than 50 points. The Chargers are 5-9 in these games.

Up next:

Nelson County will take part in the Region 4 Tournament slated to begin on Feb. 21.

(6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. St. John (District 8 Championship)

Final score: 63-39 (6) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 19-11-14-19: 63

- 4-11-7-17: 39

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Morgan Freije: 15 points

o Jaya Henderson: 11 points

o Whitney Pankratz: 11 points

o Halle Jabs: 11 points

- St. John:

o Kaycee Desjarlais: 12 points

o Natalie Decoteau: 11 points

At a glance:

Depth up and down the starting lineup will be critical should a stingy Langdon/Edmore/Munich fully show itself. The defense will play, of course, but should the likes of Jabs and Pankratz provide quality shots, the Lady Cardinals will have something very few teams can beat.

Up next:

The Lady Cardinals will prep for the Class B – Region 4 Basketball Tournament on Feb. 21.

North Star vs. Rolette (District 8 Tournament)

Final score: 49-38 North Star

The breakdown:

- 9-17-12-11: 49

- 7-9-13-9: 38

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 17 points

o Payton Harpestad: 12 points

- Rolette:

o Eva Tastad: 15 points

At a glance:

Another convincing performance from Hagler was just what the doctor ordered for the Bearcats. Hagler has now scored 10 points or more in every single game she has played in this season (21 games played). It will be up to Hagler to propel the Bearcats toward region tournament success.

Up next:

North Star will prepare for the looming Class B – Region 4 Basketball Tournament on Feb. 21.

