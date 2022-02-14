Inside the rim: Aubrey Kenner propels Benson County to District 7 Championship (2/12-2/13)

DEVILS LAKE – A stacked weekend basketball slate went as you expected: action-packed. Here is how each team fared in their respective contest over the weekend:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Miles Community College (2/13)

Final score: 92-48 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- 52-40: 92

- 24-24: 48

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 22 points, 11 rebounds (4 OR, 7 DR)

o Anthony Davis: 20 points

o Ben Hoverson: 16 points

o Carson Henningsgard: 14 points

- Miles Community College:

o Denzel Kabasele 12 points

At a glance:

The Royals clinched a home playoff game with the win. The chief culprit that helped net the accomplishment, however, came not from the offensive side. Instead, Lake Region State’s defense beyond the arc proved itself as the Royals failed to yield a three-pointer during the game (0-20).

Up next:

The Royals (17-11, 11-8) will conclude their 2021-22 home slate with a date against Dawson Community College on Feb. 16.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Miles Community College (2/13)

Final score: 62-50 Miles Community College

The breakdown:

- 17-9-13-11: 50

- 18-13-13-18: 62

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 22 points

o Josie Flaten: 12 points

- Miles Community College:

o Kelbee Denham: 11 points

o Catalina de Giorgi: 11 points

o Gabby Flute Player: 10 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State has now lost 15 of their last 16 games, dating back to Dec. 28. While Tiziana Huici continues to be a stalwart on the offensive end (Huici has scored 10 points or more in 24 of her 26 games played this season), the Lady Royals continue to struggle in keeping consistency in finding the net.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (7-21. 4-15) will face off against Dawson Community College at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Feb. 16.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ (3) Fargo Davies (2/12)

Final score: 94-52 (3) Fargo Davies

The breakdown:

- 24-28: 52

- 50-44: 94

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Drew Hofstad: 12 points

o Hayden Hofstad: 10 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s formula is simple (at least, on paper): keep the opponent under 75 points. The Firebirds are 0-12 when they concede 75 points or more.

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-12, 4-11) will challenge Grand Forks Central in Devils Lake on Feb. 15.

Class B:

Benson County @ New Rockford-Sheyenne (2/12)

Final score: 65-26 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- 8-8-5-5: 26

- 20-14-16-15: 65

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Macyn Olson: 10 points

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Nick Berglund: 16 points

o Hayden Meier: 11 points

o Trevor Waldo: 10 points

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne’s 65 points scored netted the Rockets a new season-high point total in a single game.

Up next:

The Rockets (4-11, 2-7) will tackle Dakota Prairie in McVille on Feb. 15. The Wildcats (0-15, 0-10) will do battle against Rolla on Feb. 15.

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Hatton/Northwood (2/12)

Final score: 81-24 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 23-15-31-12: 81

- 12-6-4-2: 24

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Deng Deng: 21 points

o Kelson Keja: 15 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 14 points

o Jayden Yankton: 13 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 13 points

- Hatton/Northwood:

o Kelby Azure: 10 points

At a glance:

After scoring less than 80 points in two consecutive games, the Indians went right back and scored 80+ points in their 13th game this season. Just business as usual, in other words.

Up next:

The Indians (16-0, 8-0) will next entertain Warwick on the road on Feb. 15.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. St. John (2/12)

Final score: 67-50 St. John

The breakdown:

- 11-5-18-16: 50

- 16-13-18-20: 67

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Markus Kingzett: 16 points

o Tucker Welsh: 10 points

- St. John:

o Jaydynce McCloud: 19 points

o Brayton Baker: 18 points

o Ethan Decoteau: 17 points

At a glance:

The Cardinals have now scored 55 points or less in eight of their last nine games and are 2-6 over the same stretch. More consistency on the offensive end matters.

Up next:

The Cardinals (6-11, 4-5) will take to the road to face off against Griggs-Midkota on Feb. 15.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ (5) Fargo Davies (2/12)

Final score: 81-66 (5) Fargo Davies

The breakdown:

- 27-39: 66

- 45-36: 81

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 11 points

o Jadyn Frelich: 10 points

- Fargo Davies:

o Mariah Burian: 18 points

o Karley Franks: 16 points

o Ava Wild: 12 points

At a glance:

The Firebirds have allowed 82 points on average to Fargo Davies in two contests against them this season (Devils Lake lost, 83-38, on Jan. 20). The offense, however, had more life to them this time around. However, firepower alone will not completely make up for the defensive inconsistency.

Up next:

The Firebirds (7-9) will tackle Grand Forks Central for a road bout on Feb. 15.

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Harvey/Wells County (District 7 Basketball Tournament) (2/12)

Final score: 75-41 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 28-14-22-11: 75

- 4-18-10-9: 41

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Myona Dauphinais: 21 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 20 points

o Mahpiya Jackson: 14 points

o Alionna Lawrence: 10 points

At a glance:

The Lady Indians dominated the offensive end of the glass as the team scooped up 25 offensive rebounds in the contest. 35 points off of turnovers will also do the trick, I imagine.

Up next:

You want firepower vs. firepower? Well, you are going to get it. The Lady Indians will challenge Benson County in the District 7 Championship on Feb. 14.

Benson County vs. Nelson County (District 7 Basketball Tournament) (2/12)

Final score: 66-39 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 20-18-13-15: 66

- 5-15-7-12: 39

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Aubrey Kenner: 27 points

o Quinn Neppl: 16 points

- Nelson County:

o Marit Ellingson: 22 points

At a glance:

Benson County has constantly relied on Quinn Neppl and Desidy Schwanke to find the net. However, the Wildcats just might have a third scoring option in the form of Aubrey Kenner. Kenner’s 27 points are a season-high.

Up next:

The two major District 7 powers in Benson County and Four Winds/Minnewaukan will take to the court against each other on Feb. 14. Nelson County, meanwhile, will challenge New Rockford-Sheyenne on the same date.

(8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. North Star (District 8 Basketball Tournament) (2/12)

Final score: 36-35 (8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 9-8-7-12: 36

- 9-7-5-14: 35

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 12 points

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich went back to their bread-and-butter defense in order to get the job done against the Bearcats. The Lady Cardinals have now held opponents to 50 points or less in 11 consecutive games.

Up next:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich will tackle St. John in the District 8 Championship, while North Star will challenge Rolette in a region qualifier match. Both games will take place on Feb. 14.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)