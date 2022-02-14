Inside the crease: Firebirds clinch East Regional berth with OT win (2/12)
DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Boys’ Hockey team needed one simple thing Saturday afternoon: a win.
The Firebirds needed a “W” in the win column in more ways than one. Sure, the team needed to get the taste of a 17-game losing streak out of their collective mouths (or beaks). However, the need for a win transcended even that simplistic reason. After all, their date against Grafton-Park River on Feb. 12 was a regional play-in match for the upcoming 2022 NDHSAA East Region Boys Hockey Tournament (Feb. 15-19).
If Devils Lake wished to see their season extended, they had to simply win. So, how did the Firebirds fare at Centennial Arena? Let’s find out.
Boys:
Devils Lake @ Grafton-Park River (East Regional Play-In)
Final score: 3-2 Devils Lake (OT)
Period-by-Period Breakdown:
- 0-2-0-1: 3
- 0-1-1-0: 2
Shots on goal:
- 8-16-7-3: 34
- 9-12-12-1: 34
Goals:
- Devils Lake:
o (F) Jacob Luehring (2nd, 8:06, PP)
o (F) Parker Swanson (2nd, 9:52, PP)
o (F) Caleb Schwab (OT, 3:01)
- Grafton-Park River:
o (F/D) Tyler Moe (2nd, 4:16, PP)
o (F) Jaxon Bjornson (3rd, 2:59)
Goaltending:
- Devils Lake:
o (G) Zach White: W, 32-34 SVs, 54:01
- Grafton-Park River:
o (G) John Schumacher: L, 31-34 SVs, 54:01
Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):
- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)
- Bismarck: 10 (20:00)
At a glance:
Devils Lake picked up its first win since Dec. 4 (4-2 vs. Mandan). The win was additionally their first on the road since their season-opener against Minot on Nov. 22 (4-3). And, to top the cherry on top of the scoop of victory, Devils Lake’s three goals scored were the most in a game since Jan. 15 (3-2 loss @ Fargo South).
Up next:
The Firebirds (4-1) will need to maintain their momentum when they face off against the top-seeded Fargo Davies Eagles at Farmers Union Insurance Center on Feb. 15.
