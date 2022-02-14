Firebirds make statement in East Regional, 10 Devils Lake wrestlers qualify for State

DEVILS LAKE – Everyone has heard the age-old "baker's dozen" phrase at some point or another. While the Devils Lake Firebirds did not bring 13 loaves of bread to the table Saturday afternoon and evening, they did bring 12 wrestlers to the mat instead.

And so, the "Devils Lake Dozen" resonated throughout Devils Lake High School as the Firebirds sent 12 wrestlers to the mat to participate in the 2022 NDHSAA Class A – East Region Individual Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 12.

In the end, 10 of the 12 Devils Lake Saturday wrestlers took home a medal and, more importantly, clinched a berth in the Class A Boys Individual Wrestling State Tournament (Feb. 17-18).

"I am holding back some tears right now," Devils Lake head coach Brendon Flynn said after the tournament. "For me, this is just as good as when we qualified for State as a dual team and placed. To me, we just one the East today. Super proud today."

Youth has been the name of the game, and the Firebirds were not alien to grasping this concept to the letter. Eight of Devils Lake's 10 qualifiers ranged from the seventh to the 10th grade (James Charboneau and Colton Young were the lone seniors in the bunch).

The youth showed out during the tournament in more ways than one. But, to Flynn, it all revolved back to grasping the core concept.

"To be honest, we did exactly what we talked about with doing something great," Flynn said. "We were not expected to place 10 and send 10 to State, so if someone were to judge us on paper, we would probably have four state qualifiers. It is super exciting because the young guys stuck to the process and believed what we talked about. We always talk about conquering your fears and controlling your emotions and all of that stuff. They just went out today and did exactly what they did. They conquered some fears. One of my kids [Dronen Levitt], he got so overcome with joy he started crying. It is a lot of fun to see that because we had a lot of kids that did not have a lot of confidence. They took a lot of losses, but today…it builds, and that is what we were able to beat."

Flynn's post-tournament message brought as much emotion as each wrestler brought to the mat while grappling it out. In the end, Flynn and the entire team came together in a unified huddle.

At the count of three, one word echoed through the school's hallways: family.

"The message was how proud I am of them," Flynn said. "I love all of these kids like they are my sons. I have invested in them like they are my own. I was just telling them how proud I am of them, and you guys did exactly what our program is about. We showed up, we competed and we did something great today. The fact we had 10 qualifiers…10 out of 12…for the season we had, that's amazing. It is a staple of who we are. We are a bunch of scrappers, and we were able to peak at the right time and put it all together today. It was a very proud moment, and it was a lot of fun to be a part of."

Qualifier results (weight division and placement listed):

106 – Wesley Fisk (8th)

113 – Tucker Bennett (6th)

113 – Gerardo Sanchez (8th)

120 – Owen Lindstrom (2nd)

120 – Coby Dronen Levitt (7th)

126 – Michael Nelson (7th)

145 – Colton Young (5th)

152 – James Charboneau (4th)

160 – Braxton Rance (8th)

170 – Tate Estenson (3rd)

