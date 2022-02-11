Hayden Hofstad, Devils Lake "firebird"

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds Boys’ Basketball team has undergone a transition of sorts during the 2021-22 season. However, this should not have been a surprise to many. After all, under first-year head coach Dustin Brodina, the Firebirds have looked to implement a fresher brand of basketball that emphasizes durability, hard work and grit.

Like any other first-year head coach, Brodina has needed assistance in making the possible turn into the probable. This assistance has come in the form of the team's seniors, who have acted as the necessary catalyst to change the culture for the better.

Enter Hayden Hofstad.

While the Firebirds have not found the win column as frequently as they hoped this season, Hofstad has helped lead a recent turnaround. Over the team’s previous week-and-a-half of action (Jan. 28-Feb. 5), the Firebirds have won two of their last three games and have averaged 67 points per game (PPG). Leading the scoring way was Hofstad, who averaged 13 PPG and three steals per game (SPG) during the stretch.

“Hayden [Hofstad] has been very important,” Devils Lake head coach Dustin Brodina said. “He has shown that leadership that we have looked for. One of the things we have talked about all year is working hard. Working hard and showing that work on the floor. The last few games, he has really shown that leadership with getting on the floor, getting loose balls, playing extremely good defense and buying into what we are trying to teach. It has been really good.”

As one of five seniors on the team, Hofstad has illustrated his ability to not only be a presence off of the court but improve on his knowledge on the court. As one of the stronger guards on the team, Hofstad has been a mainstay in a Firebird lineup yearning for experience.

Experience, however, is not inherited. Instead, it is earned. In the case of the Firebirds, experience has presented itself during the highs and lows of the season. Before their 66-60 win over Wahpeton on Jan. 28, the Firebirds lost five consecutive games by an average margin of 34 points. Devils Lake additionally allowed opponents to score 100 points or more in two consecutive games (102 against Fargo Davies on Jan. 20 and 104 against West Fargo on Jan. 25).

To Brodina, Hofstad has been an anchor in keeping team morale high, even when the times have been at the lowest point. This, in turn, has helped the team find valuable experience, even in defeat.

“There have been times earlier in the year where we quit on things when things got tough,” Brodina said. “We have preached that. Things aren’t always going to go your way. When your back is against the wall…to show your perseverance and grit and fight through it. He [Hofstad] has really shown that the last week here. So, that has been good to see.”

As they continue to wade through the rest of their season schedule, the Firebirds will need to buy in to staying tough and remaining focused for the stretch run ahead of them.

To Brodina, Hofstad has improved his mindset of staying tough and keeping focus through the thick times and the thin.

It is with this particular mindset where Hofstad has shown the most promise during his time as a senior Firebird member.

“The last week, he [Hofstad] has maybe been more focused on what we are doing,” Brodina said. “Maybe not questioning himself and the team and what we are trying to accomplish. And buying in. You combine that toughness with a mental aspect that we have to get to. You can put those two things together and get some success. It is starting to show a little bit.”

