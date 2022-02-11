Inside the rim: Lady Royals snap 14-game skid (2/10)

DEVILS LAKE – A mild February Thursday brought more than enough action to the table, Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ United Tribes Technical College

Final score: 75-72 United Tribes Technical College

The breakdown:

- 36-36: 72

- 30-45: 75

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Ben Hoverson: 19 points

o Carson Henningsgard: 16 points

o James Sommer: 11 points

o Clarence Daniels: 14 rebounds (1 OR, 13 DR)

- United Tribes Technical College:

o DK Middleton: 26 points, 11 rebounds (5 OR, 6 DR)

o Sylvester Union: 13 points

o Tahj Two Bulls: 10 points

o Jayce Archambault: 10 points

At a glance:

The Royals have failed to win two games in a row since Jan. 12-16 (@ Dakota College at Bottineau and United Tribes Technical College).

Up next:

The Royals (16-11, 10-8) will face off against Miles Community College in Devils Lake on Feb. 13.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ United Tribes Technical College

Final score: 69-57 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- 14-14-18-23: 69

- 16-15-16-10: 57

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 23 points, 11 assists

o Laura Ribo: 16 points

o Josie Brodina: 14 points

o Josie Flaten: 10 rebounds (2 OR, 8 DR)

- United Tribes Technical College

o Tyleigh Brady: 20 points

o Kelanna McClain 13 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State snapped their 14-game losing streak with the win.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (7-20, 4-14) will challenge Miles Community College on Feb. 13 in Devils Lake.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Shanley

Final score: 76-41 Shanley

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

While the Firebirds did not concede 125 points, they still came out on the wrong end of the win column against Shanley. The Firebirds have now lost three of their last four games, dating back to Feb. 4.

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-11, 4-10) will take on (3) Fargo Davies on Feb. 12.

Class B:

Benson County vs. Warwick

Final score: 62-48 Warwick

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Wildcats remain winless on the year with the loss.

Up next:

Benson County (0-14, 0-9) will face off against New Rockford-Sheyenne in New Rockford on Feb. 12.

Lakota @ Larimore

Final score: 73-47 Lakota

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats:

- Lakota:

o Zach Gibson: 19 points

o Ross Thompson: 18 points

o Jaxon Baumgarn: 14 points

At a glance:

Lakota’s 73 points scored are a season-high (their previous season-high was 67 against Warwick on Jan. 20).

Up next:

Lakota (9-7, 5-6) will tackle Midway/Minto on Feb. 1 at Lakota Community Center.

New Rockford-Sheyenne vs. Rolette

Final score: 44-42 Rolette

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Rockets have now lost seven of their last eight games, dating back to Dec. 28. Four of those eight losses have come by 10 points or less (58-51 vs. Wilton-Wing on Jan. 22, 55-49 vs. Harvey/Wells County on Jan. 25, 55-51 vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich on Jan. 29).

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne (3-11, 1-7) will do battle against Benson County on Feb. 12.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Shanley

Final score: 68-61 Shanley

The breakdown:

- 30-31: 61

- 34-34: 68

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 20 points

o Cabryn Fritel: 11 points

At a glance:

The Firebirds continue to search for consistency in the win column. Devils Lake has lost four of their last five games, dating back to Jan. 28.

Up next:

The Firebirds (7-8, 7-8) will take to the road against Fargo Davies on Feb. 12.

Class B:

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. (8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 50-49 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 14-15-7-14: 50

- 13-13-12-11: 49

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Mahpiya Jackson: 16 points

o Ezura Rainbow: 11 points

o Myona Dauphinais: 11 points

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Jaya Henderson: 18 points, 10 rebounds (3 OR, 7 DR)

o Morgan Freije: 15 points

At a glance:

A packed house was not disappointed with the spectacle on Senior Night as the Lady Indians found just enough of a presence inside to pull away with the slim victory.

“It meant the world, I think,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “We had a really nice crowd today. For the girls, I know some of the girls were emotional, especially with this. I’m sure that didn’t help things with such a big game like this. We responded. It’s tough to see them…this was the last time they are going to play on this floor. We got the win, and that is all that really matters.”

Up next:

The Lady Indians (18-0, 8-0) will take part in the District 7 Tournament on Feb. 11. The Lady Cardinals (14-3, 9-1) will take part in the District 8 Tournament on Feb. 11.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)