Inside the crease: Devils Lake Girls' Hockey concludes home season with 9-0 loss (2/10)

DEVILS LAKE – Both Devils Lake hockey teams took to the ice on Feb. 10. The Devils Lake Boys’ Hockey team took part in a game against Fargo Davies at Fargo Davies High School. The girls’ team, meanwhile, battled Fargo North-South-Shanley at Burdick Arena. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:

Boys:

Devils Lake @ Fargo Davies

Final score: 7-2 Fargo Davies

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-2-0: 2

- 0-3-4: 7

Shots on goal:

- 4-10-5: 19

- 10-15-18: 43

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Parker Swanson (2nd, 0:37) (2nd, 13:23)

- Fargo Davies:

o (F) Andre Werk (2nd, 2:36)

o (F) Cam Bullinger (2nd, 8:23) (2nd, 12:07) (3rd, 1:50)

o (F) Luke Lorenz (3rd, 2:10)

o (F) Mason Kiland (3rd, 5:07)

o (F) Barron Stibbe (3rd, 13:52)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Zach White: L, 36-43 SVs, 51:00

- Fargo Davies:

o (G) Trent Wiemken: W, 17-19 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 7 (14:00)

- Fargo Davies: 7 (14:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s two goals scored are the most in a single game since Jan. 15 (4-3 loss @ Fargo South). Parker Swanson has scored three of Devils Lake’s last four goals, dating back to their 7-1 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne on Feb. 3.

Up next:

Devils Lake (3-19, 0-17) will face off against Grafton-Park River on Feb. 12.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo North-South-Shanley

Final score: 9-0 Fargo North-South-Shanley

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-0: 0

- 5-4-0: 9

Shots on goal:

- 4-3-2: 9

- 21-14-16: 51

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o None

- Fargo North-South-Shanley:

o (F) Rylee Bartz (1st, 3:11) (1st, 8:46, PP) (1st, 15:16) (2nd, 2:14) (2nd, 9:36) (2nd, 13:11)

o (F) Leah Meyer (1st, 9:29)

o (F) Ainsley Ness (1st, 11:33)

o (D) Allie Emineth (2nd, 0:10)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Rachel Alexander: L, 42-51 SVs, 51:00

- Fargo North-South-Shanley:

o (G) Savannah Wuitschick: W, 9-9 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 1 (2:00)

- Fargo North-South-Shanley: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake has now been blanked in two consecutive games for the second time this season (Dec. 3-10). Ashlyn Abrahamson (concussion protocol) additionally missed her second game. Devils Lake concluded their home season with a 1-9 record.

Up next:

Devils Lake (1-18) will challenge the Bismarck Blizzard at Capital Ice Complex on Feb. 11.

