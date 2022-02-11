Inside the crease: Devils Lake Girls' Hockey concludes home season with 9-0 loss (2/10)
DEVILS LAKE – Both Devils Lake hockey teams took to the ice on Feb. 10. The Devils Lake Boys’ Hockey team took part in a game against Fargo Davies at Fargo Davies High School. The girls’ team, meanwhile, battled Fargo North-South-Shanley at Burdick Arena. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:
Boys:
Devils Lake @ Fargo Davies
Final score: 7-2 Fargo Davies
Period-by-Period Breakdown:
- 0-2-0: 2
- 0-3-4: 7
Shots on goal:
- 4-10-5: 19
- 10-15-18: 43
Goals:
- Devils Lake:
o (F) Parker Swanson (2nd, 0:37) (2nd, 13:23)
- Fargo Davies:
o (F) Andre Werk (2nd, 2:36)
o (F) Cam Bullinger (2nd, 8:23) (2nd, 12:07) (3rd, 1:50)
o (F) Luke Lorenz (3rd, 2:10)
o (F) Mason Kiland (3rd, 5:07)
o (F) Barron Stibbe (3rd, 13:52)
Goaltending:
- Devils Lake:
o (G) Zach White: L, 36-43 SVs, 51:00
- Fargo Davies:
o (G) Trent Wiemken: W, 17-19 SVs, 51:00
Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):
- Devils Lake: 7 (14:00)
- Fargo Davies: 7 (14:00)
At a glance:
Devils Lake’s two goals scored are the most in a single game since Jan. 15 (4-3 loss @ Fargo South). Parker Swanson has scored three of Devils Lake’s last four goals, dating back to their 7-1 loss to West Fargo Sheyenne on Feb. 3.
Up next:
Devils Lake (3-19, 0-17) will face off against Grafton-Park River on Feb. 12.
Girls:
Devils Lake vs. Fargo North-South-Shanley
Final score: 9-0 Fargo North-South-Shanley
Period-by-Period Breakdown:
- 0-0-0: 0
- 5-4-0: 9
Shots on goal:
- 4-3-2: 9
- 21-14-16: 51
Goals:
- Devils Lake:
o None
- Fargo North-South-Shanley:
o (F) Rylee Bartz (1st, 3:11) (1st, 8:46, PP) (1st, 15:16) (2nd, 2:14) (2nd, 9:36) (2nd, 13:11)
o (F) Leah Meyer (1st, 9:29)
o (F) Ainsley Ness (1st, 11:33)
o (D) Allie Emineth (2nd, 0:10)
Goaltending:
- Devils Lake:
o (G) Rachel Alexander: L, 42-51 SVs, 51:00
- Fargo North-South-Shanley:
o (G) Savannah Wuitschick: W, 9-9 SVs, 51:00
Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):
- Devils Lake: 1 (2:00)
- Fargo North-South-Shanley: 4 (8:00)
At a glance:
Devils Lake has now been blanked in two consecutive games for the second time this season (Dec. 3-10). Ashlyn Abrahamson (concussion protocol) additionally missed her second game. Devils Lake concluded their home season with a 1-9 record.
Up next:
Devils Lake (1-18) will challenge the Bismarck Blizzard at Capital Ice Complex on Feb. 11.
