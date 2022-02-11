What to watch from Devils Lake during the 2022 East Region Wrestling Tournament

DEVILS LAKE – The mats will be busier than ever over the weekend as the 2022 Class A – East Region Individual Wrestling Tournament will take place on Feb. 12 at Devils Lake High School.

While opposing teams will look to leave their mark on the Devils Lake SportsCenter floors, the Devils Lake Wrestling team will send 13 athletes to the mat and vie to make each match count Saturday afternoon. Here is what to watch for during the tournament:

Full lineup (by weight class and year):

Boys:

106 - Wesley Fisk (8)

113 - Tucker Bennett (7)

113 - Gerardo Sanchez (9)

120 - Owen Lindstrom (9)

120 - Coby Dronen Levitt (8)

126- Landon Kurtz (10)

126 - Michael Nelson (10)

132- Peyton Daniels (11)

145- Colton Young (12)

152- James Charboneau (12)

160- Braxton Rance (9)

170- Tate Estenson (10)

Girls:

105- Jenna Gerhardt (12)

What to keep an eye on:

1. Lean on the heavyweights

The terminology might throw some wrestling fans off. Fret not. “Heavyweight” might not necessarily mean the heaviest wrestler in the most prominent weight division. Instead, “heavyweight” refers to those most experienced, regardless of division. In particular, experience in picking up wins. Three Devils Lake wrestlers (Owen Lindstrom, James Charboneau and Jenna Gerhardt) have 20 wins or more this season (29, 23 and 20, respectively). Of the three, the ninth-grader in Lindstrom maintains the most wins via pin (17) and additionally holds the highest team point total (134).

Should the Firebirds wish to make enough noise against the deeper teams, they will need to rely on their trump cards and ride them toward a more convincing finish.

2. Get more exposure for the youth

Excluding Lindstrom, the Firebirds will send five wrestlers who are not even sophomores to the mat this weekend. Of the five wrestlers (Fisk, Bennett, Sanchez, Dronen Levitt and Rance), Bennett holds the most experience in the win department (18 wins, eight via pin). Meanwhile, the quartet behind Bennett possesses 38 combined wins and 21 pins.

Devils Lake has the present in Charboneau and Gerhardt. However, Devils Lake will need to rely on the future in their younger crop to carry the brunt of the middle-weight production this weekend and beyond.

3. Stick to the course

Regardless of what happens during the tournament, the Firebirds will look to stick to the philosophy that has carried them through the thick and thin this season: improve every single day.

Even if other teams bring heavier and stronger wrestlers to the mat, the Firebirds will need to remain steadfast in following the process that put them in their region situation in the first place.

“The biggest thing we have talked about is our motto,” Devils Lake Wrestling head coach Brendon Flynn said after his team’s 57-16 loss to Fargo Davies on Feb. 12. “Do something great. Getting 1% better. That is exactly what these kids continue to do. It may not show up on the scoreboard right now, but we are right there. We are right there. We are one move away, just from being in that position where we are going to be the ones celebrating in the end. That is part of that grueling process of the mental side of the sport. Being able to stay positive with oneself when things aren’t going well and when you are losing. It is really hard to be there, and these kids have really stuck true to the mental side of things, and it is starting to show.”

Sometimes, production comes not in wins but in what value you receive from the losses. Therefore, while the Firebirds will look to win each match, they will need to value each result they end up with.

