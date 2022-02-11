(2) Lady Indians repel (8) Lady Cardinal surge, win 50-49 on Senior Night

FORT TOTTEN – Sometimes, grit is the determining factor in any outcome.

The (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians emphasized as such as they grasped to the slimmest of leads late in the fourth quarter against the (8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich Lady Cardinals on Feb. 10. With 5.8 seconds left on the clock, the Lady Indians had a chance to pad their 50-49 lead as Ezura Rainbow trekked to the line for a pair of critical free throws.

However, a packed house at Four Winds High School against a marquee District 8 team made the task more tumultuous than the naked eye might have visualized. After Rainbow missed the first free throw, the Lady Cardinals licked their chops. Then, after Rainbow’s second chance rattled off of the backboard, the road team went for the possession. After all, it was necessary to come up with the ball. Without doing so would see Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s nine-game winning streak come to an end.

While bodies toppled on top of each other, the clock trickled closer and closer to 0:00. Then, finally, the ball scampered out of bounds right as the second-half buzzer rang, and the second-ranked Class B team in the Lady Indians pulled away with the 50-49 thriller win on Senior Night Thursday evening.

The Lady Indians (18-0, 8-0) maintained their spotless regular-season record with the win. The Lady Indians have additionally held opponents to 50 points or less in eight consecutive games, dating back to Jan. 11 (62-41 win @ Benson County). Meanwhile, the Lady Cardinals (14-3, 9-1) saw their nine-game winning streak dating back to Jan. 10 come to an end. Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s nine-game streak of allowing 49 points or less additionally ended with the defeat.

Such a pivotal win against a ranked team in the North Dakota Associated Press Associated Sportscasters and Sportswriters Association (NDAPSSA) team brought more adrenaline than one would initially notice. After all, Four Winds/Minnewaukan congratulated eight seniors for their dedication to the program.

“It meant the world, I think,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said after the game. “We had a really nice crowd today. For the girls, I know some of the girls were emotional, especially with this. I’m sure that didn’t help things with such a big game like this. We responded. It’s tough to see them…this was the last time they are going to play on this floor. We got the win, and that is all that really matters.”

While the win certainly tasted sweet to the victor, the game was anything but a smooth trip leading up to the final tally. Instead, turbulence in the form of scoring streaks defined the early portion of the game as the Lady Indians ended the first quarter with a 7-0 streak over the final four minutes of action.

However, the Lady Cardinals battled back with an 8-0 run of their own to keep the score within reach.

A 29-26 halftime score in Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s favor might have been enough to put away many a team, but not Langdon/Edmore/Munich.

The third quarter saw the Lady Cardinals dominate on both ends of the floor. The Morgan Freije-Jaya Henderson duo proved to be most lethal as the former clogged the low post and the latter found her stride from the elbow and perimeter. Henderson and Freije scored 33 of Langdon/Edmore/Munich's 49 points (18 an 15, respectively).

All of a sudden, the Lady Indians faced a 38-36 deficit heading into the fourth quarter.

“I think we really showed our tenacity, especially on the defensive end, because we knew they had two really good posts, and we are on the shorter end,” Langdon/Edmore/Munich assistant coach Morgan Titus said after the game. “We have to have our back-side out there, so I think we really dug deep and made sure our back-side help was there. Had our heads on a swivel, and I think we had a lot of tenacity with that tonight.”

Turnovers on the pick-and-roll schemes proved to be the poison that almost proved to be the momentum killer against the Lady Indians. The Lady Indians committed 27 turnovers during the contest.

“I think our turnovers,” Gourd said. “I think we had 25 again…that’s not going to cut it against a good defensive team like Langdon. They forced us. We forced a lot of passes that were not there where they had weak-side help, and we have to read that better. We have to read that defense better. If they are dropping in on the weak-side help, we are going to skip it and go see on the other side. Again, it is about adjustments. We are going to go back and watch video. I am sure I will be up all night watching video…just going to adjust and see what we can do better and make some tweaks and be ready for them again.”

While they scored the fewest points in a single game this season, the Lady Indians found enough of a spark on the offensive side of the floor. Mahpiya Jackson, Rainbow and Myona Dauphinais led the Four Winds/Minnewaukan parade with 16 and 11 and 11 points, respectively.

Sometimes, it all revolves back to having enough grit.

“They showed a lot of heart, and they battled back,” Gourd said. “Langdon, they worked hard. They made us work for everything, and they are a dangerous team. They are a dangerous team, and we are going to see them. We aren’t done seeing them. We are going to see them again, so it is all about adjustments, and we are going to see what happens next.”

