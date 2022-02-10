Inside the rim: Lake Region State allows 38 points in 78-38 drubbing (2/9)

DEVILS LAKE – The Lake Region State Royals and Lady Royals made up the pair of local basketball games Wednesday evening. Here is how each team fared in their respective contest:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. Fort Berthold Community College

Final score: 78-38 Lake Region State

The breakdown:

- 41-37: 78

- 17-21: 38

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 19 points, 12 rebounds (3 OR, 9 DR)

o James Sommer: 10 points

- Fort Berthold Community College:

o Frederick Fox Jr: 11 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State’s 38 points allowed were not only a season-low but a new school record.

Up next:

The Royals (16-10, 11-7) will face off against United Tribes Technical College on Feb. 10 in Bismarck.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State vs. United Tribes Technical College

Final score: 58-50 United Tribes Technical College

The breakdown:

- 8-14-12-16: 50

- 8-15-23-12: 58

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Josie Brodina: 13 points

o Tiziana Huici: 12 points

- United Tribes Technical College:

o Gerika Kingbird: 13 points

o Tyleigh Brady: 13 points

o Sandie Friday: 12 points

o Kelanna McClain: 19 rebounds (3 OR, 16 DR)

At a glance:

There was at least one piece of glimmering hope in favor of the Lady Royals, who dropped their 14th consecutive game with the loss. Lake Region State’s 58 points allowed were the fewest conceded to an opponent since Dec. 29 (Lake Region State allowed 56 points to Phoenix College).

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-20, 3-14) will immediately have a rematch on their hands when they tackled United Tribes Technical College once more on Feb. 10.

