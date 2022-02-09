Inside the rim: Devils Lake Girls' Basketball snaps three-game losing streak (2/8)

DEVILS LAKE – Five local high school games made up the basketball menu on Feb. 8. Here is how each team fared Tuesday evening:

Postponed/canceled games:

- (BBB) Benson County vs. Dakota Prairie (Feb. 14)

- (GBB) (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Nelson County (canceled)

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Fargo North

Final score: 125-60 Fargo North

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Devils Lake’s 125 points allowed are the most allowed in a game this season. The Firebirds have now conceded 100 points or more in three games this season (102 on Jan. 20 vs. Fargo Davies and 104 on Jan. 25 @ West Fargo).

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-10, 4-9) will face off against Shanley at Devils Lake SportsCenter on Feb. 10.

Class B:

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ Rugby

Final score: 71-54 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 16-22-17-16: 71

- 13-15-16-10: 54

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 31 points

o Deng Deng: 12 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 10 points

- Rugby:

o Erik Foster: 23 points

o Brody Schneibel: 12 points

At a glance:

The Indians have now held opponents to 60 points or less in five consecutive games. Four Winds/Minnewaukan proved once again that, while they have offense, they can play defense, too.

Up next:

The Indians (15-0, 8-0) will face off against Dunseith at Dunseith High School on Feb. 10.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Rolette

Final score: 53-44 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 18-11-13-11: 53

- 15-8-14-7: 44

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Markus Kingzett: 16 points

o Tucker Welsh: 10 points

- Rolette:

o Blake Mattson: 14 points

o Tyrell Yoder: 10 points

At a glance:

The Cardinals have now held opponents to sub-50-point totals over their last two wins (they held Benson County to 36 on Feb. 3). The Cardinals might not have the deepest roster, but they certainly have one of the grittiest teams out there. Defense, defense and, you guessed it, more defense.

Up next:

The Cardinals (6-10, 4-4) will face off against St. John at Langdon Area High School on Feb. 10.

North Star @ St. John

Final score: 67-54 St. John

The breakdown:

- 13-10-13-18: 54

- 7-19-23-18: 67

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Dane Hagler: 20 points

o Brett Dilley: 10 points

At a glance:

The Bearcats have now dropped each of their last two games. The last time North Star dropped back-to-back games came during the 2020-21 season (Jan. 29-Feb. 2). In other words, it has been a hot minute.

Up next:

The Bearcats (13-3, 7-3) will do battle against Des Lacs-Burlington on Feb. 15.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Fargo North

Final score: 69-54 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- 31-38: 69

- 21-33: 54

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 15 points

o Cabryn Fritel: 10 points

- Fargo North:

o Arden Faulkner: 24 points

o Grace Thiel: 11 points

At a glance:

The Firebirds snapped their three-game losing streak with the win. Coincidentally enough, Devils Lake’s 54 points allowed are the fewest allowed in a game since their Jan. 27 win over Valley City (63-50).

Up next:

The Firebirds (7-7, 7-7) will challenge Shanley on Feb. 10.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)