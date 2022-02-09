Inside the crease: Parker Swanson scores lone goal in 4-1 loss to West Fargo (2/8)

DEVILS LAKE – Both Devils Lake hockey teams took to the ice on Feb. 8. Here is how each team fared Tuesday evening.

Boys:

Devils Lake @ West Fargo

Final score: 4-1 West Fargo

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-1: 1

- 0-2-2: 4

Shots on goal:

- 4-5-9: 18

- 13-26-10: 49

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Parker Swanson (3rd, 11:11)

- West Fargo:

o (F) Kaleb Knuttila (2nd, 9:37) (3rd, 2:36)

o (F) Chase Mattern (2nd, 15:24)

o (F) Colten Bossert (3rd, 4:44)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Zach White: L, 45-49 SVs, 51:00

- West Fargo:

o (G) Xavier Baker: W, 17-18 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 7 (14:00)

- West Fargo: 3 (6:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds concluded their home slate with a 2-8 record. The Firebirds have additionally only scored two goals in their last six games.

Up next:

The Firebirds (3-1, 0-15) will take on Grafton-Park River at Centennial Center on Feb. 12.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks

Final score: 11-0 Grand Forks

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-0-0: 0

- 3-5-3: 11

Shots on goal:

- 8-10-6: 24

- 18-25-17: 60

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o None

- Grand Forks:

o (F) Averi Greenwood (1st, 1:05) (3rd, 5:16)

o (F) Serenity Castoreno (1st, 6:07)

o (D) Mya Mannausau (1st, 15:51)

o (F) Emily Becker (2nd, 1:26) (2nd, 7:21) (2nd, 13:57)

o (F) Brynna Lautt (2nd, 5:47) (3rd, 12:15)

o (F) Sierra Heyd (2nd, 10:35) (3rd, 8:17)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Mathea Nelson: L, 42-51 SVs

o (G) Rachel Alexander: 7-9 SVs

- Grand Forks:

o (G) Kaylee Baker: W, 24-24 SVs

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 3 (6:00)

- Grand Forks: 3 (6:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds were forced to contend against Grand Forks without their star scorer in Ashlyn Abrahamson (concussion protocol). As a result, the Firebirds were forced to make a lineup switch. Devils Lake’s 11 goals allowed were the most allowed in a game since Jan. 15 (12-0 @ Fargo Davies).

“Our first line did all right,” Devils Lake head coach Rob McIvor said after the game. “The second line I knew would be a lot weaker without moving people around. We moved Vivianna Kraft to center on the first line, which takes her off of the second line. At some point, we talked about separating the two taller girls and moving one down to the second line, but at the end of the day, we were losing 7-0 at that point, so we just left it the way it was.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (1-16) will conclude their 2021-22 home slate with a game against Fargo North-South-Shanley on Feb. 10.

