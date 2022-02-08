Inside the rim: Ashlyn Williams nails clutch three to net Wildcats the win (2/7)

DEVILS LAKE – Eight local games made up the basketball slate Monday evening. As the closing stretch for each respective regular season begins to loom closer and closer, every team will need to find one last jolt in the booster in order to make one final push. Here is how each team fared Monday evening:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science

Final score: 85-54 North Dakota State College of Science

The breakdown:

- 25-29: 54

- 55-30: 85

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 18 points

- North Dakota State College of Science

o Micah Swallow: 22 points

o JaQuan Sanders-Smith: 17 points

o Logan Jedwabny: 12 points

o Anthony Ignowski: 10 points

o Parker Jones: 10 points

At a glance:

Lake Region State’s 85 points allowed are the most in a loss since Dec. 10 (97-64 @ Indian Hills College).

Up next:

The Royals (15-10, 10-7) will do battle against United Tribes Technical College on Feb. 10.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ North Dakota State College of Science

Final score: 86-54 North Dakota State College of Science

The breakdown:

- 12-16-16-10: 54

- 28-20-22-16: 86

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Matisyn Moses: 20 points

o Laura Ribo: 11 points

- North Dakota State College of Science:

o Ambah Kowcun: 25 points

o Ivane Tensai: 22 points

At a glance:

The Lady Royals have now allowed opponents to score 70 points or more in four consecutive games. To make matters worse, the team has failed to score 70 points or more since Nov. 21 (73-55 vs. Williston State College). In case you were keeping count, that is a 17-point stretch.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-19, 3-13) will tackle United Tribes Technical College on Feb. 9 at Devils Lake SportsCenter.

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County @ Rolette

Final score: 74-49 Rolette

The breakdown:

- 12-14-11-12:

- 14-24-22-14: 74

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Paxton Neppl: 12 points

o Gunnar Larson: 10 points

- Rolette:

o Blake Mattson: 21 points

o Montgomery Grant: 15 points

At a glance:

Benson County has now allowed opponents to score 70 points or more in six of their 12 games played this season.

Up next:

The Wildcats (0-12, 0-8) will begin their final homestand with a game against Dakota Prairie (Feb. 8) and Warwick (Feb. 10).

Dakota Prairie @ Lakota

Final score: 50-46 Lakota

The breakdown:

- 11-15-12-12: 50

- 15-10-10-11: 46

Standout stats:

- Lakota:

o Zach Gibson: 28 points

o Ross Thompson: 14 points

- Dakota Prairie:

o Cade Stein: 14 points

o Garrett Syverson: 12 points

o Jake Johnson: 10 points

At a glance:

It was a battle between the stars Monday evening at Lakota Community Center. Each team was going to heavily lean on their primary score-makers, and Feb. 7 was no different. However, it was Lakota who found a little more bop in the basket. Lakota improves to 8-0 when they score 50 points or more.

Up next:

Lakota (8-7, 5-6) will challenge Larimore on Feb. 10. Dakota Prairie (6-9, 2-5), meanwhile, will take on Benson County on Feb. 8.

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 79-52 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 25-13-22-19: 79

- 11-15-12-14: 52

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 29 points

o Dalen Leftbear: 22 points

o Deng Deng: 16 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Tate Grossman: 13 points

o Madden Thorson: 11 points

At a glance:

The top-ranked Indians decided to put on a block party against Tate Grossman and the Hornets Monday evening. Headlined by Deng, the Indians went on to pick up block after block in what turned out to be a sturdy performance inside the paint and post. Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s 10-game streak of scoring 80 points or more came to an end with the performance. However, I don’t think the Indians will lose too much sleep over it.

Up next:

The Indians (14-0, 8-0) will challenge Rugby on the road on Feb. 8.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Rolla

Final score: 58-57 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 12-9-19-18: 58

- 21-10-5-21: 57

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 27 points

o Desidy Schwanke: 10 points

- Rolla:

o Jenna Rosinski: 26 points

o Morgan Leas: 18 points

At a glance:

Benson County faced a complex conundrum if there ever was one.

After they trailed by 10 points entering the second half, the Wildcats turned it around and found themselves with a slim 40-36 lead with one quarter to go. However, the Bulldogs did not go away quietly as a 21-point final quarter netted the Wildcats with a five-point deficit with nine seconds to go. And so, the Wildcats went to the drawing board for a sequence that would give them a chance. Luckily for the Wildcats, a timely triple-team on Neppl left Schwanke wide open for the pass to Ashlyn Williams, who immediately nailed a last-second three-pointer to give her team the victory. Williams’ only points scored on the evening came on the play.

While (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan might be the cream of the Class B crop, the Wildcats are not too far behind. Watch this team very closely.

Up next:

Benson County (14-5, 9-3) will look to build off of their seven-game winning streak with a strong showing in the District 7 Tournament on Feb. 11.

Nelson County @ North Border

Final score: 44-32 North Border

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

Nelson County has now dropped four of their last five games and have averaged 40 points per game (PPG) during the stretch. Finding consistency behind Marit Ellingson and Nora Johnson will be critical should the team wish to make noise come postseason time.

Up next:

The Chargers (9-8, 5-5) will finish the regular season with a game against (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan on Feb. 8.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Medina-Pingree/Buchanan

Final score: will be updated when available

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance: will be updated when available

Up next: will be updated when available

(8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich vs. Warwick

Final score: 66-16 (8) Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 10-25-20-11: 66

- 9-1-4-2: 16

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Jaya Henderson: 20 points

At a glance:

When the going is good, it is really, really good, so the saying goes. At least, that definitely holds true for the Lady Cardinals, who turned in their ninth-straight win with the rout against Warwick. The Lady Cardinals have now held opponents to 40 points or less in six of their last seven games. That’ll play.

Up next:

Now comes the heavy-weight bout. The Lady Cardinals (14-2, 9-0) will take on the second-ranked Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians in a make-up game on Feb. 10. Prepare yourself.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)