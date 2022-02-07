Inside the rim: Devils Lake rebounds with convincing win against Hi-Liners (2/5)

DEVILS LAKE – Seven high school basketball games made up the coverage schedule Saturday afternoon and evening. Here is the result of each Feb. 5 game:

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ Valley City

Final score: 69-47 Devils Lake

The breakdown:

- 30-39: 69

- 18-29: 47

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Drew Hofstad: 18 points

o Wylee Delorme: 13 points

o Parker Brodina: 11 points

o Oliver Wirth: 10 points

o Ben Heilman: 12 rebounds (3 OR, 9 DR)

At a glance:

Sticking to the process is key, and this is certainly the case for the Firebirds under first-year head coach Dustin Brodina. The Firebirds have now won two of their last three games. Devils Lake has now swept two opponents in regular-season action this season (Wahpeton and Valley City). The team’s win against the Hi-Liners on Saturday additionally netted them their second road win this season (59-51 @ Wahpeton on Dec. 18).

Up next:

The Firebirds (4-9, 4-8) will conclude their two-game road stretch with a game against Fargo North on Feb. 8.

Class B:

Lakota vs. North Border

Final score: 68-33 North Border

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Raiders continue to search for offensive consistency. Lakota is now 0-7 in games where they score 45 points or less. Lakota’s 68 points allowed are additionally the second-most allowed in a single game this season (Lakota lost, 91-44, to the top-ranked Four Winds/Minnewaukan Indians on Feb. 3).

Up next:

The Raiders (7-7, 4-6) will face off against Larimore on the road on Feb. 10.

(9) North Star vs. Harvey/Wells County

Final score: 53-47 Harvey/Wells County

The breakdown:

- 18-13-6-10: 47

- 9-14-16-14: 53

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Drew Nicholas: 17 points

o Dane Hagler: 11 points

- Harvey/Wells County:

o Isaac Friese: 12 points

o Kenton Keller: 12 points

o Tate Grossman: 10 points

At a glance:

North Star’s six-game winning streak came to an end with the loss. The team’s 47 points scored are additionally the lowest in a single game this season.

Up next:

The Bearcats (13-2, 7-2) will tackle St. John on Feb. 8.

Girls:

Class B:

Nelson County @ Hatton/Northwood

Final score: 55-42 Hatton/Northwood

The breakdown:

- 11-11-9-11: 42

- 19-9-18-9: 55

Standout stats:

- Nelson County:

o Marit Ellingson: 18 points

o Nora Johnson: 12 points

- Hatton/Northwood:

o Skylar Uglem: 22 points

o Estella Sehrt: 11 points

At a glance:

The Charges have now dropped three of their last four games after they won five games in a row (Jan. 10-24). The Chargers drop to 1-5 in games where they allow teams to score 50 points or more (they beat Rolette, 57-53, on Jan. 20).

Up next:

Nelson County (9-7, 5-5) continue their road stretch with a date against North Border on Feb. 7.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Drake-Anamoose

Final score: 54-42 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- 11-15-17-11: 54

- 16-7-11-8: 42

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Kennedy Demester: 20 points

o Kelsie Belquist: 18 points

At a glance:

Don’t look now, but the Rockets are starting to find a groove. With their 81-16 win against Barnes County North on Feb. 3, New Rockford-Sheyenne has won back-to-back games for only the second time this season (Dec. 20-Jan. 7).

Up next:

The Rockets (9-8, 5-6) do battle against Medina-Pingree/Buchanan at Pingree-Buchanan High School on Feb. 7.

North Star vs. Bottineau

Final score: 56-48 North Star

The breakdown:

- 14-10-17-15: 56

- 13-15-12-8: 48

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 21 points

o Lindsey Nyhagen: 14 points

- Bottineau:

o Kyra Beckman: 17 points

o Kylie Simpson: 13 points

At a glance:

You cannot talk about North Star Girls Basketball without bringing up Danielle Hagler. Hagler has scored 10 points or more in all 18 games this season. She will look to be leaned on as district and region tournament play gets underway.

Up next:

North Star (9-9, 4-7) will take part in the District 8 Tournament on Feb. 11.

