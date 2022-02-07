Inside the crease: Ashlyn Abrahamson tallies hat trick in loss (2/5)

DEVILS LAKE – The high school ice hockey regular season is beginning to come to a close. However, the season’s looming end has not stopped the Devils Lake Girls Hockey team from taking to the ice for a handful of much-needed tune-ups. Here is how the team fared over the weekend:

Girls:

Devils Lake @ Crookston

Final score: 8-4 Crookston

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 3-1-0: 4

- 2-3-3: 8

Shots on goal:

- 6-6-1: 12

- 12-16-17: 45

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (D) Siri Olson (1st, 3:45, PP)

o (F) Ashlyn Abrahamson (1st, 5:14) (1st, 14:10) (2nd, 3:24)

- Crookston:

o (D) Rylee Solheim (1st, 1:38) (1st, 4:42) (3rd, 15:34)

o (D) Reese Swanson (2nd, 7:18, SH) (2nd, 11:34) (3rd, 12:27, SH)

o (F) Brekken Tull (2nd, 14:56)

o (F) Kaylie Clauson (3rd, 16:37)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Mathea Nelson: L, 37-45 SVs, 51:00

- Crookston:

o (G) JC Larson: W, 8-12 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)

- Crookston: 4 (8:00)

At a glance:

Siri Olson and Ashlyn Abrahamson continue to be the scoring anchors on a thin Devils Lake roster. The pair have combined to score 10 goals over their last four games played, dating back to Jan. 28 (seven and three, respectively).

Up next:

The Firebirds (1-15) will conclude their home schedule with a contest against Grand Forks on Feb. 8.

