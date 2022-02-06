From coaching to firefighting: how a high school basketball head coach finds the time

MCVILLE – Any fan who decides to take in a Dakota Prairie Boys Basketball game will instantly recognize Thomas Trostad. From his back-and-forth paces to his holiday-themed ties he decides to don with his suit, it is not difficult to spot the Dakota Prairie head coach even if you are unaware of who he is.

Trostad does more than draw up screens and call out drills, though. From his time with the McVille Fire Department, Trostad additionally divvies up obligations and logistics.

Trostad's love for volunteering started during his childhood. Trostad's dad, Doug Trostad, was a Northwood Volunteer Fire Department member before moving the family to the farm and joining McVille Fire Department.

Of course, being the son of a had its perks, and Trostad became a familiar face at events the department decided to host.

From this early exposure, Trostad learned his love for the profession.

"When I turned 18 when I could join, I joined the first year I could," Trostad said. "Being the young guy in the department is fun. It is volunteer, so a lot of the older guys and a lot of the officers are happy to have me there and help me out. I went off to college for a couple of years, but every time I was back, I was able to help out where I could."

Trostad's early experience did more than merely season him in the trade. The experience helped open up additional opportunities within the department. However, external opportunities also blossomed in the Dakota Prairie head coaching gig.

And so, everything came together in 2018 as Trostad simultaneously became fire chief and Dakota Prairie head coach.

"Five, six years ago, I got my first officer job as secretary/treasurer, [and] did that for a couple of years," Trostad said. "Then the chief was stepping down, so it was kind of a perfect fit [and] a perfect storm. The same time I became chief, I became head coach. It was a lot to think about and a lot to take in right away because I knew it was going to take a lot of my time, but it was something where I was happy to jump in and help the community, and I was happy to do it."

Clay Stein has been a McVille Fire Department regular for 10 years and is currently the secretary/treasurer for the department. Over time, Stein and Trostad have learned to work together on coordination and communication as department members.

Stein believes the fire chief position was an excellent fit for Trostad.

Stein also believes Trostad has masterfully balanced head coaching requirements and fire chief obligations. As the brother of current Dakota Prairie guard Cade Stein, Clay has analyzed Trostad's ability to execute both jobs to extreme effectiveness.

"He has been really good about it," Stein said. "Practices and stuff aren't so bad, but when it is game day, it is definitely harder to talk to Thomas about fire department stuff, but he definitely manages it very well. He gets through it."

While fire department duties are relatively tame during the winter months, Trostad still has to keep his head on a swivel for both jobs at hand. To Trostad, it all boils down to the supporting staff around him.

"Work during the day, basketball practice and if there is any fire department stuff, I try to get that done at night between stat and film," Trostad said. "Meetings once a month, which the rest of my guys are really good at re-scheduling meetings if I have games and stuff like that. We all work together, and I am very appreciative of everybody. They make it a lot easier on me because I throw a lot on myself, but I know I have guys…We are a really tight-knit community around here where everybody helps everybody, and it is just great to be a part of."

It is from this tight-knit community where Trostad has found his calling card at the basketball court and fire station.

To Stein, it all branches back to finding time for both obligations. To Stein, reliability defines Trostad almost to the letter.

"If you need him, he will answer the phone," Stein said. "I have never had trouble with him in that way."

No matter the job duty, Trostad has found his love on both ends of the floor. Faith in his peers and players has helped Trostad acclimate to both roles.

Whether pacing the floor or answering a call, Trostad has maintained one simple philosophy.

"Trust everybody," Trostad said. "Trust my players and trust the young guys on my squad under me…Right away, I thought I had to be all gung-ho in it and do this, do this and do this. Do it this way or do it this way. I learned more to trust the guys underneath you because they are there for a good reason, too. Trust your coaches, trust the guys underneath you and you'll be fine."

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)