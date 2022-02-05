Nelson County rebounds against Midway/Minto, concludes home campaign with 46-34 win

MCVILLE – The Nelson County Chargers were looking to rekindle a touch of their mid-January magic, and who would blame them - the Chargers won five-straight games over a two-week span (Jan. 10-24). Over the five-game stretch, the Chargers averaged 60 points per game (PPG) and held opposing offenses to a minuscule 35 PPG.

However, the team’s most recent two-game stretch proved to be the ice-cold water that inevitably drenched the winning stretch. Nelson County averaged 40 PPG and allowed 62 PPG during their two-game losing streak (Jan. 29-Feb. 3).

Nelson County, however, wished to send their seniors off on a high note during their final home game on Feb. 4. A constant rebounding festival, coupled with stingy defense, helped the Chargers do just that in what amounted to a 46-34 win Friday evening.

The Chargers (9-6, 5-5) concluded their regular-season home schedule with a 5-3 record. The Chargers additionally improved to 3-0 against Region 2 opponents (May-Port-C-G and Park River/Fordville-Lankin).

While Nelson County’s 50-36 loss against Benson County might not have amounted to much in the win-loss column, the performance planted the seeds toward the team’s victory over the Mustangs.

“When we played Benson County, we knew the importance of that game,” Nelson County head coach Gus Kueber said after the game. “We beat them last year in Leeds, and we knew they wanted to come out and beat us there. We really came out with a lot of fire, though, especially yesterday and today. We knew how important those games were, and when the bench stays alive and stays involved and gets the crowd going, it really helps to be at home as well, especially for the seniors to go out on their last home game ever. They played very well tonight.”

The Chargers did not miss a beat from tip-off to halftime as they collected rebound after rebound on both ends of the floor against Midway/Minto. After the Mustangs initially jumped out to a 9-3 lead, the Chargers closed the first quarter on a 9-0 run over the final five minutes of play.

Marit Ellingson, Nora Johnson and Rylan Parsley all found the end of the net via the post, perimeter and free-throw line. However, these scoring chances came from the team’s constant pressure inside the glass.

The rebounding, to Kueber, helped the Chargers find enough of a jolt on the offensive side. Nelson County’s 46 points were the most in a single game since Jan. 24 (75 against Barnes County North). The Chargers are now 6-1 in games where they score 45 points or more.

With the District 7 Tournament around the corner, the performance was an essential tune-up for the stretch run.

“District is right around the corner here,” Kueber said. “When you get to the end of the regular season, and you are trying to critique and fix the little things, you need to do better before playoff time comes around here. Rebounding had been a struggle of ours. I wouldn’t say it’s every game [where] we struggled, but there is a game here and there where we lose focus. We play really solid defense for 25-30 seconds, you give up an offensive rebound, and then you give a good team like Benson County two, three or four opportunities. You are really asking for trouble there, that’s for sure.”

Midway/Minto guard/forward Khaleela Korynta opened the third quarter with a pair of perimeter splashes. However, the Chargers countered with a steady dose of baskets from Ellingson and Johnson.

Playing ahead of the opponent helped prevent the Mustangs from mounting a comeback. The Chargers and Mustangs each scored 17 points during the second half.

“The last few games, we weren’t really ready [and] we don’t come out ready,” senior guard Nora Johnson said after the game. “This game, we started out playing hard…we don’t want the other team to go on a run before we start going.”

Sticking to the basics will be pivotal to the Chargers as they begin to eye postseason play down the road.

“When we played St. John, we really struggled there quite a bit,” Kueber said. “We ended up losing by 30 in that game, and the girls weren’t ready. We weren’t focused. Once in a while, that happens to a team where the mindset isn’t right, but we had a good long talk about it. The girls focused. We figured out what was going on and what we had to correct in any way. Whether it is limiting our turnovers or boxing out, the basic things we need to do on a day-to-day basis.”

