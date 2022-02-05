Inside the Rim: Desidy Schwanke cracks the 1,000-point club (2/4)

DEVILS LAKE – Friday brought a storm, and no, this did not refer to the snowfall and wind conditions, Instead, it referred to the plethora of basketball games fans had the opportunity to take in. So, how did each team fare Friday evening? Let’s give it a look:

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Williston State (make-up game)

Final score: 71-66 Williston State

The breakdown:

- 16-17-16-17: 66

- 17-17-19-18: 71

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 27 points

o Marta Lopez: 14 points

o Matisyn Moses: 13 points

- Williston State:

o Emily Kurkowski: 17 points

o Brooklyn Douglas: 15 points

o Hayley MacDonald: 14 points

o Sydney Labatte: 10 points

o Keeley Tini: 10 points

At a glance:

In two back-to-back games against Williston State, Huici averaged 23 points per game (PPG) and nine rebounds per game (RPG). Despite the production, the Lady Royals fell to 1-2 against the Lady Tetons (Lake Region beat Williston State, 73-55, on Nov. 21.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-18, 3-12) will conclude their three-game road trip with a game against North Dakota State College of Science in Wahpeton on Feb. 7.

Boys:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. (4) West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 79-66 (4) West Fargo Sheyenne

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

The Firebirds have now lost six of their last seven games, dating back to Dec. 21. The Firebirds have allowed 75+ points in all six of those losses.

Up next:

Devils Lake (3-9, 3-8) will next take on Valley City on Feb. 5.

Class B:

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Warwick

Final score: will be updated when available

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance: will be updated when available

Up next: will be updated when available

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ Grafton

Final score: 65-44 Grafton

The breakdown:

- 15-12-6-11: 44

- 20-13-15-17: 65

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich

o Markus Kingzett: 22 points

o Rayce Worley: 12 points

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s 44 points scored are the fewest in a game since Jan. 28 (44 against North Star). The Cardinals are now 0-8 in games when they score 50 points or less.

Up next:

The Cardinals (5-10, 3-4) will take on Rolette on Feb. 8.

(9) North Star @ Rolette

Final score: 69-46 (9) North Star

The breakdown:

- 19-13-21-16: 69

- 8-8-14-16: 46

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Drew Nicholas: 15 points

o Dane Hagler: 14 points

o Parker Simon: 11 points

At a glance:

While the offense continues to click, the North Star defense continues to shine it its own right. North Star has now held opponents to 50 points or less in eight games this season. Make no mistake – this team is on the rise. And this is a scary thought, considering they are ranked to begin with.

Up next:

The Bearcats (13-1, 6-1) will battle Harvey/Wells County on Feb. 5.

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake @ (5) West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 73-62 (5) West Fargo Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- 27-35: 62

- 35-38: 73

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 23 points

o Kiya McLaurin: 11 points

- West Fargo Sheyenne:

o Alivia Manson: 26 points

o Brenna Dick: 11 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake has now lost three games in a row by an average margin of 10 points.

Up next:

The Firebirds (6-7, 6-7) will head home to begin a quick two-game homestand, starting with Fargo North on Feb. 8.

Class B:

Benson County vs. St. John

Final score: 52-43 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 14-8-16-14: 52

- 14-16-6-7: 43

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 17 points

o Desidy Schwanke: 14 points

o Aubrey Kenner: 12 points

- St. John:

o Kaycee Desjarlais: 12 points

o Natalie Decoteau: 10 points

At a glance:

It was a night of milestones for both teams Friday evening as Schwanke and Decoteau each picked up their 1000th-career point with their respective program. Benson County has now won six straight games, dating back to Jan. 15.

Up next:

Benson County (13-5, 8-3) will tackle Rolla on Feb 7 at Maddock High School.

(2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan @ (7) Rugby

Final score: 53-42 (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 8-16-12-17: 53

- 7-8-7-20: 42

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Ezura Rainbow: 15 points

o Aliona Lawrence: 12 points

o Myona Dauphinais: 10 points

- Rugby:

o Mykell Heidlebaugh: 11 points

o Kendyl Hager: 11 points

At a glance:

The Lady Indians have made many a statement this season, but this performance might have claimed the top pedestal. How so? Four Winds/Minnewaukan held Rugby to a season-low 42 points (Rugby also scored 42 points against Des Lacs-Burlington on Jan. 31. The Lady Indians have now held opponents to 45 points or less in three-straight games and in five of their last six. Make no mistake – the Lady Indians just made a claim for the top Class B spot in the rankings. This was it.

Up next:

The Lady Indians (17-0, 7-0) will take on Nelson County in a make-up game on Feb. 8 at Four Winds High School.

Nelson County vs. Midway/Minto

Final score: 46-34 Nelson County

The breakdown: will be updated when available

Standout stats: will be updated when available

At a glance:

A two-game losing streak halted any and almost all moment the Chargers mustered together during a two-week stretch in January (the team went 5-0 from Jan. 10-24). However, the Chargers rebounded (no pun intended) with a stingy performance against the Mustangs in what was the final home game of the regular season for the team.

“The last few games, we weren’t really ready [and] we don’t come out ready,” senior guard Nora Johnson said after the game. “This game, we started out playing hard…we don’t want the other team to go on a run before we start going.”

Up next:

The Chargers (9-6, 5-5) will begin a three-game road trip when they tackle Hatton/Northwood on Feb. 5.

Langdon/Edmore/Munich @ (4) Grafton

Final score: 50-47 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 16-4-20-10: 50

- 10-12-15-10: 47

Standout stats:

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Morgan Freije: 14 points

o Whitney Pankratz: 11 points

- Grafton:

o Walker Demers: 17 points

o Reagan Hanson: 14 points

o Ainsley McLain: 12 points

At a glance:

Any doubt regarding the Lady Cardinals has since ceased. Langdon/Edmore/Munich has now held opponents to 50 points or less in eight straight contests, dating back to Dec. 30 (52-37 loss to Shiloh Christian). The Lady Cardinals might not score a slew of points, but they get the job done. And they will impose their will on the defensive side.

Up next:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich (13-2, 8-0) will host Warwick on Feb. 7.

North Star @ Park River/Fordville-Lankin

Final score: 41-36 North Star

The breakdown:

- 11-8-11-11: 41

- 4-5-13-14: 36

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 26 points

At a glance:

North continues to stay afloat with the win. However, inconsistency has plagued the Bearcats – North Star has failed to win three games or more consecutively. As the stretch run continues, the team will need to turn that around should they wish to achieve more momentum.

Up next:

North Star (8-9, 4-7) will host Bottineau on Feb. 5.

