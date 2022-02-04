Lakota Raiders run into (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan gauntlet, fall 91-44

FORT TOTTEN – A Dalen Leftbear attempt at a glass-shattering dunk late in the second quarter against the Lakota Raiders only exemplified the obvious: the Indians wished to keep it loose and aggressive.

While Leftbear couldn’t come up with the house call, the (1) Indians dominated the Raiders on both ends of the floor and cruised their way to a convincing 91-44 victory on Feb. 3.

The Indians (13-0, 5-0) remain undefeated with the win. Meanwhile, Lakota (7-6, 3-2) saw their four-game win streak end.

Heading into their Thursday evening contest, the Raiders had momentum on their side. Lakota was riding a four-game winning streak (dating back to Jan. 20) and had their “Big 3” in Zach Gibson, Jaxon Baumgarn and Ross Thompson in pristine form. All three players averaged 10+ points during the four-game stretch (Thompson with 19 PPG, Gibson with 18 PPG and Baumgarn with 13 PPG).

To counter the trio, the Indians wished to undergo a similar strategy they used against Lakota’s cross-county rival in Dakota Prairie . This strategy revolved around a quickened pace that emphasized zone aggression that started at the mid-court.

“Our intention, like it always is, is to speed the opposing team up and take quick shots and get us into our up-tempo offense,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Rick Smith said after the game.

“Offensively, when we ran our stuff, it worked, but we had too many turnovers,” Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. “Then, they [Four Winds/Minnewaukan] got layups. This team is not going to miss layups. They might miss a couple of jump-shots, but if you turn it over in the full-court and it turns into layups, you might as well go in layup lines because they are not going to miss. We did a little of that. They rotated in presses. They ran a 2-2-1, and I think they dropped into a 1-2-1 and 1-2-2. They were on that man run-and-jump. They run it at every level, and they run it very well.”

After they trekked into the second half with a 52-25 lead, the Indians started the third quarter on a 12-0 run. Jayden Yankton spearheaded the simmering second-half surge as the senior guard nailed three three-pointers in less than half-a-dozen possessions.

Lakota attempted to counter the three-point barrage with a stingy man-to-man front headlined by Baumgarn. However, the sophomore could not inhibit Yankton from doing his usual damage.

Ackerman believes his team played up to the team’s expectation, even if the result in the win column was not there. Sometimes, you have to tip your cap at great offensive sets beating solid defensive coverages.

“I thought our kids played hard,” Ackerman said. “Playing Four Winds/Minnewaukan in the past, I have coached teams where it was 30-0. Done. JV was playing before the first quarter was even over. We made them rotate some things…we are not just going to come out here to just roll over for you anymore. We are at least going to play our style of basketball. We are going to be in your shorts and run what we want to run and try to pound it inside and take care of some of our advantages.”

A running clock during the fourth quarter helped put away any chance of a Raider comeback. The Indians scored 90+ points for the sixth time this season. The Raiders, meanwhile, remain winless on the year when they score less than 50 points (0-6).

Maintaining composure and limiting the explosive play proved to be the defining factor in limiting Lakota’s three-heading scoring trio in Gibson, Baumgarn and Thompson.

“We started out very strong, got a little lazy midway through the first into the 2nd and closed out the second quarter on a nice run,” Smith said. “[We] came out of the locker room in the third and played a really good half-court man and just opened the game up.”

While the Indians failed to secure a plethora of dunks during the game, Smith believes his team must continue to strive for improvement through each game.

“As always, there are always things to work on,” Smith said. “We just need to stay focused and get better on the things we are weak at. Focus is the key in and out of practice.”

