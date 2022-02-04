Inside the rim: New Rockford-Sheyenne scores a season-high 81 points (2/3)

DEVILS LAKE – The first Thursday of the month did not cease to bring a collection of high-octane basketball games to the table. Here is the result of each Feb. 3 game:

Mens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Williston State

Final score: 78-74 (2OT)

The breakdown:

- 22-36-9-11: 78

- 28-30-9-7: 74

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Clarence Daniels: 31 points, 12 rebounds (5 OR, 7 DR)

- Williston State:

o Ty Edwards: 22 points

At a glance:

Carson Henningsgard proved to be the Royal hero Thursday evening as his seven points during 2OT helped lift his team ahead of the Tetons. The Royals have now won two of their last three games, dating back to Jan. 27 (76-69 @ Miles Community College).

Up next:

The Royals (15-9, 10-6) will continue their three-game road trip with a match against North Dakota State College of Science on Feb. 7.

Womens:

Mon-Dak:

Lake Region State @ Williston State

Final score: 74-53 Williston State

The breakdown:

- 22-14-11-6: 53

- 21-16-19-18: 74

Standout stats:

- Lake Region State:

o Tiziana Huici: 19 points

- Williston State:

o Keeley Tini: 17 points, 10 rebounds

At a glance:

The loss extends Lake Region State’s losing streak to 11 games, dating back to Dec. 28.

Up next:

The Lady Royals (6-17, 3-11) will challenge Williston State once more in a make-up game on Feb. 4.

Boys:

Class B:

Benson County vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich

Final score: 72-36 Langdon/Edmore/Munich

The breakdown:

- 14-5-10-7: 36

- 14-22-13-23: 72

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Lane Benson: 10 points

o Macyn Olson: 10 points

- Langdon/Edmore/Munich:

o Markus Kingzett: 27 points

o Rayce Worley: 27 points

At a glance:

Langdon/Edmore/Munich’s 76 points scored are the most score in a single game this season (including tournament play). The team’s previous season-high was 71 on Jan. 13 (71-48 win vs. Dakota Prairie).

Up next:

The Cardinals (5-9, 3-4) will challenge Grafton on the road on Feb. 4. Benson County (0-12, 0-5), meanwhile, will take on Rolette at Rolette Public School on Feb. 7.

(1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Lakota

Final score: 91-44 (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan

The breakdown:

- 26-26-30-9: 91

- 14-11-11-8: 44

Standout stats:

- Four Winds/Minnewaukan:

o Jayden Yankton: 34 points

o Jacolby Pearson: 21 points

o Deng Deng: 11 points

- Lakota:

o Ross Thompson: 14 points

At a glance:

Lakota’s four-game winning streak was snapped with the loss. While the Zach Gibson-Jaxon-Baumgarn-Ross Thompson trio attempted to carry the bulk of the offensive load, turnovers proved to be the deciding factor against the Raiders.

“Offensively, when we ran our stuff, it worked, but we had too many turnovers,” Lakota head coach Tyson Ackerman said after the game. “Then, they [Four Winds/Minnewaukan] got layups. This team is not going to miss layups. They might miss a couple of jump-shots, but if you turn it over in the full-court and it turns into layups, you might as well go in layup lines because they are not going to miss. We did a little of that. They rotated in presses. They ran a 2-2-1, and I think they dropped into a 1-2-1 and 1-2-2. They were on that man run-and-jump. They run it at every level, and they run it very well.”

Up next:

The Raiders (7-6, 3-2) will take on North Border on Feb. 5 at Lakota Community Center. (1) Four Winds/Minnewaukan will challenge Harvey/Wells County on Feb. 7.

(9) North Star vs. Dunseith

Final score: 62-60 (9) North Star

The breakdown:

- 17-14-13-18: 62

- 11-12-17-20: 60

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Dane Hagler: 27 points

o Parker Simon: 11 points, 11 rebounds (2 OR, 9 DR)

At a glance:

The ranked Bearcats had a challenge on their hands (or paws?) Thursday evening. While the Dragons attempted a comeback, the Bearcats were able to utilize a collection of timely layups to get the job done (North Star converted seven of their nine layup attempts).

Up next:

The Bearcats (11-1, 4-1) will take on Rolette on Feb. 4.

Girls:

Class B:

Benson County @ Nelson County

Final score: 50-36 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 11-17-10-12: 50

- 16-7-4-9: 36

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 20 points

- Nelson County:

o Marit Ellingson: 17 points

o Nora Johnson: 12 points

At a glance:

Nelson County has dropped two-straight games after the team won their previous five games. Benson County, meanwhile, lengthens their winning streak to five games, dating back to Jan. 15.

Up next:

Nelson County (8-6, 5-4) will face off against Midway/Minto in McVille on Feb. 4. Benson County (12-5, 5-2) will entertain St. John on the same date.

New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Barnes County North

Final score: 81-26 New Rockford-Sheyenne

The breakdown:

- 25-31-16-9: 81

- 5-0-5-6: 16

Standout stats:

- New Rockford-Sheyenne:

o Kelsie Belquist: 24 points

o Mya Cudworth: 14 points

o Ava Peterson: 12 points

o Kennedy Demester: 10 points

At a glance:

New Rockford-Sheyenne scored a season-high 81 points in the contest. The team’s previous season-high was 69 against Midway/Minto on Jan. 15.

Up next:

New Rockford-Sheyenne (8-8, 4-4) will tackle Drake-Anamoose on Feb. 5.

North Star @ (7) Rugby

Final score: 56-33 Rugby

The breakdown:

- 15-5-8-5: 33

- 17-7-15-17: 56

Standout stats:

- North Star:

o Danielle Hagler: 11 points

o Gracie Miller: 11 points

At a glance:

The 23-point loss snaps North Star’s two-game winning streak. North Star has now scored 50 points or less in seven of their nine defeats this season.

Up next:

North Star (7-9, 3-6) will tackle Park River/Fordville-Lankin on Feb. 4.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)