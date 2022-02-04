Inside the crease: Siri Olson scores two goals in 9-2 defeat (2/3)

DEVILS LAKE – Region playoff action is right around the corner for both Devils Lake hockey teams. Both teams will look to finish the regular season on a high note as the games begin to dwindle. Here is how each team fared Thursday evening:

Boys:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo Sheyenne

Final score: 7-1 West Fargo Sheyenne

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 0-1-0: 1

- 2-2-3: 7

Shots on Goal:

- 11-9-5: 25

- 15-20-26: 61

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (F) Dayton Lunak (2nd, 6:14)

- West Fargo Sheyenne:

o (F) Chase Hapka (1st, 1:55) (3rd, 12:32)

o (F) Charlie Leshovsky (1st, 15:07)

o (F) Carson Teckenberg (2nd, 4:28)

o (F) Kailen Mattern (2nd, 10:53)

o (D) Zachary Moser (3rd, 3:12, PP)

o (F) Ian Hogness (3rd, 16:53, PP)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Zach White: L, 47-53 SVs, 34:00

o (G) Jacob Schomento 7-8 SVs, 17:00

- West Fargo Sheyenne:

o (G) Peyton Buchholz: W, 24-25 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 6 (12:00)

- West Fargo Sheyenne: 5 (13:00)

At a glance:

The Firebirds scored a goal in a game for the first time since Jan. 20 (Devils Lake was shut out in four straight games). However, the team has allowed opponents to score four goals or more in five of their last six matches, dating back to Jan. 15.

Up next:

The Firebirds (3-16, 0-14) will challenge West Fargo on the road on Feb. 8.

Girls:

Devils Lake vs. West Fargo United

Final score: 9-2 West Fargo United

Period-by-Period Breakdown:

- 1-0-1: 2

- 2-3-4: 9

Shots on Goal:

- 5-5-7: 17

- 19-19-17: 55

Goals:

- Devils Lake:

o (D) Siri Olson (1st, 1:20) (3rd, 13:24)

- West Fargo United:

o (F) Courtney Docktor (1st, 6:24) (2nd, 1:34) (2nd, 3:37)

o (D) Erin Nowacki (1st, 13:17) (2nd, 8:57)

o (F) Zoey Gervais (3rd, 4:36)

o (D) Mallory Docktor (3rd, 7:53)

o (D) Trissa Olafson (3rd, 8:17)

o (F) Sydney Dye (3rd, 14:41, PP)

Goaltending:

- Devils Lake:

o (G) Mathea Nelson: L, 46-55 SVs, 51:00

- West Fargo United:

o (G) Maggie Seeley: W, 15-17 SVs, 51:00

Penalty Infraction Minutes (PIM):

- Devils Lake: 4 (8:00)

- West Fargo: 3 (6:00)

At a glance:

Devils Lake concluded their four-game homestand by allowing five goals or more in three consecutive games. West Fargo has now scored 22 goals against Devils Lake in two games played this season (West Fargo scored 13 goals against the Firebirds on Nov. 23).

Up next:

Devils Lake (1-15) will take on Crookston on Feb. 5.

