Devils Lake Wrestling loses to Fargo Davies in final dual of regular season

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Firebirds had one more tune-up on the mat Thursday evening against Fargo Davies. This one final tune-up, of course, came in preparation for the 2022 NDHSAA Class A – East Region Individual Wrestling Tournament on Feb. 12.

With one more dual left in the tank, the Firebirds looked to finish strong, and while they faltered to Fargo Davies, 57-16, the team did just that on Feb. 12.

To Devils Lake Wrestling head coach Brendon Flynn, finishing strong has been the team mantra during the entire 2021-22 campaign.

“The biggest thing we have talked about is our motto,” Flynn said after the match. “Do something great. Getting 1% better. That is exactly what these kids continue to do. It may not show up on the scoreboard right now, but we are right there. We are right there. We are one move away, just from being in that position where we are going to be the ones celebrating in the end. That is part of that grueling process of the mental side of the sport...It is really hard to be there, and these kids have really stuck true to the mental side of things, and it is starting to show.”

Excluding forfeitures, the Firebirds won two of their 10 bouts Thursday evening. Even still, Flynn has recognized the grit his team has illustrated.

“At the beginning of the year, some of the guys we lost to beat us pretty handily,” Flynn said. Then, tonight, we had a kid in [James] Charboneau go out…at the beginning of the year, this kid [Malachi Werremeyer] beat us pretty bad, but the tables have completely turned. Now, we are the one majoring and taking him down instead of it being the other way around…I am very pleased with our team and where we are at. I think we are going to be right where we need to be come EDC and State and catch guys that are looking past us or have beaten all year, and instead of looking ahead rather than what is right in front of them. I am super excited with where we are at right now. I think we are going to do some great things and have some fun while we are at it.”

Full results:

Fargo Davies (FD) 57.0 Devils Lake (DL) 16.0

126: Wyatt Kosidowski (FD) over Landon Kurtz (DL) (Fall 1:55)

132: Sajan Gurung (FD) over Peyton Horton (DL) (Dec 7-5)

138: Sawyer Frie (FD) over Michael Nelson (DL) (Fall 0:55)

145: Colton Young (DL) over Skylar Oster (FD) (Fall 0:42)

152: James Charboneau (DL) over Malachi Werremeyer (FD) (MD 13-3)

160: Kenneth Hanson (FD) over Braxton Rance (DL) (Fall 0:35)

170: Aidan Devine (FD) over Tate Estenson (DL) (Dec 4-3)

182: Eli Christopherson (FD) over (DL) (For.)

195: Zach Lilly (FD) over (DL) (For.)

220: Luke Lang (FD) over (DL) (For.) 285: Dylan Carlquist (FD) over (DL) (For.)

106: Abdi Nuur (FD) over Jenna Gerhardt (DL) (Dec 11-4)

113: Kane Mathiason (FD) over Tucker Bennett (DL) (Fall 3:59)

120: Owen Lindstrom (DL) over (FD) (For.)

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)