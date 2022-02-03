Myona Dauphinais splashes, scores way into Four Winds/Minnewaukan record books

FORT TOTTEN – A glance at a (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan Lady Indians basketball game would net you several observations right off the bat. For starters, the team can score. The Lady Indians (16-0, 6-0) have scored 60 points or more in all 16 of their games this season. With their size and presence in the paint, the scoring prowess should come to no one’s surprise.

The second observation is primarily noticeable from the team’s play from the point guard position. From this position, senior guard Myona Dauphinais has excelled in more ways than one.

Dauphinais’ history as one of Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s stars began with humble beginnings as a role-player. However, from her experience behind more seasoned varsity players, Dauphinais sharpened her craft for the better.

“She [Dauphinais] got some minutes as a seventh-grader, and then in eighth grade, she ended up starting,” Four Winds/Minnewaukan head coach Sean Gourd said. “I believe she has evolved into a better all-around player. Up until her sophomore year, she played with a really good point guard in graduated senior Latasha Bellile. Myona benefited a lot from being able to run the floor and spot up at the three-point line. Latasha would give her the ball, and she would knock down shots. Her freshman year, she averaged almost 19 points a game.”

Dauphinais has scored 10 points or more in 13 of her 16 games this season. Over the last week of action (Jan. 24-30), Dauphinais proved her scoring capability by scoring 20 points or more in two of her three games during the stretch (24 against New Rockford-Sheyenne on Jan. 24 and 21 against Midway Minto on Jan. 29).

Dauphinais took home the cake in her ability to knock down shots from the perimeter. Dauphinais nailed six three-pointers against New Rockford-Sheyenne on Jan. 24. With the performance, Dauphinais surpassed Jessica Hale (1,625 points) to become the leading scorer in Lady Indian history. Hale held the record for 11 years (2011).

“After Latasha graduated...[Dauphinais] had to become the floor leader for us and set up her teammates to score, especially with no seniors last year,” Gourd said. “Last year was a definite adjustment for her…this year, she has really embraced the role of being the point guard, but at the same time, she is also always a scoring threat, as she is currently our second main scorer behind Ezura [Rainbow].

As the regular season begins to wane down in preparation for postseason play, Dauphinais will be a critical component to Four Winds/Minnewaukan’s success on both ends of the floor. From capitalizing on scoring chances to creating opportunities for her teammates, Dauphinais will look to finish her final year on a high note.

“She [Dauphinais] is really involved in being a better all-around player,” Gourd said. “Now, she has to create for others and set up for her teammates.”

Congratulations to Dauphinais, Rayce Worley (Langdon/Edmore/Munich Boys Basketball), Cade Stein (Dakota Prairie Boys Basketball) and Drew Nicholas (North Star Boys Basketball) for being a finalist for this week’s “Athlete of the Week” honor.

The Devils Lake Journal hosts its “Athlete of the Week” contest weekly. Athlete nominations are based on their performance from the prior week. Ballot nominations are submitted by coaches from Saturday morning to Monday at 10:00 a.m. Finalist voting starts Monday at noon and ends Tuesday at 4:00 p.m. CT, assuming more than one finalist has been nominated.

The following programs can nominate an athlete for the honor: Devils Lake, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, North Star/Starkweather, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Benson County, Nelson County, Dakota Prairie, Lakota, New Rockford-Sheyenne and Lake Region State College. Nominations will vary depending on the time of the season. Follow along on Facebook and Twitter for the release of the weekly ballot.

Voting results:

- Myona Dauphinais, Four Winds/Minnewaukan, Girls Basketball: 92 votes (67.2%)

- Rayce Worley, Langdon/Edmore/Munich, Boys Basketball: 29 votes (21.2%)

- Cade Stein, Dakota Prairie, Boys Basketball: 14 votes (10.2%)

- Drew Nicholas, North Star, Boys Basketball: 2 votes (1.5%)

