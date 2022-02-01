Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake falls to Valley City (1/31)

John B. Crane
Devils Lake Journal

DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Wrestling team took to the road to challenge Valley City in a makeup dual originally scheduled for Jan. 18. Here is how each Firebird wrestler fared during the dual (weight divisions attached).

Devils Lake vs. Valley City: 

Final score: Valley City 54.0, Devils Lake 22.0

    106: Koltyn Grebel (VC) over Jenna Gerhardt (DL) (Fall 1:52)

    113: Tucker Bennett (DL) over Tyson Klabo (VC) (Fall 1:08)

    120: Owen Lindstrom (DL) over Deegan Kirschenmann (VC) (Fall 0:48)

    126: Koye Grebel (VC) over Landon Kurtz (DL) (Fall 1:48)

    132: Peyton Horton (DL) over Joshua Redfearn (VC) (MD 10-0)

    138: Alex Rogelstad (VC) over (DL) (For.)

    145: Espen Kunze (VC) over (DL) (For.)

    152: Ethan Miller (VC) over James Charboneau (DL) (Dec 5-1)

    160: Braxton Rance (DL) over Ryer Muske (VC) (Fall 0:58)

    170: Isaiah Schuldheisz (VC) over Tate Estenson (DL) (TB-1 4-3)

    182: Tyson Hovland (VC) over (DL) (For.)

    195: Broden Muske (VC) over (DL) (For.)

    220: Jonah Schuldheisz (VC) over (DL) (For.)

    285: Devon Thornton (VC) over (DL) (For.)

Up next:

Devils Lake will tackle Fargo Davies at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Feb. 3.

Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports) 