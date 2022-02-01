Wrestling Roundup: Devils Lake falls to Valley City (1/31)
DEVILS LAKE – The Devils Lake Wrestling team took to the road to challenge Valley City in a makeup dual originally scheduled for Jan. 18. Here is how each Firebird wrestler fared during the dual (weight divisions attached).
Devils Lake vs. Valley City:
Final score: Valley City 54.0, Devils Lake 22.0
106: Koltyn Grebel (VC) over Jenna Gerhardt (DL) (Fall 1:52)
113: Tucker Bennett (DL) over Tyson Klabo (VC) (Fall 1:08)
120: Owen Lindstrom (DL) over Deegan Kirschenmann (VC) (Fall 0:48)
126: Koye Grebel (VC) over Landon Kurtz (DL) (Fall 1:48)
132: Peyton Horton (DL) over Joshua Redfearn (VC) (MD 10-0)
138: Alex Rogelstad (VC) over (DL) (For.)
145: Espen Kunze (VC) over (DL) (For.)
152: Ethan Miller (VC) over James Charboneau (DL) (Dec 5-1)
160: Braxton Rance (DL) over Ryer Muske (VC) (Fall 0:58)
170: Isaiah Schuldheisz (VC) over Tate Estenson (DL) (TB-1 4-3)
182: Tyson Hovland (VC) over (DL) (For.)
195: Broden Muske (VC) over (DL) (For.)
220: Jonah Schuldheisz (VC) over (DL) (For.)
285: Devon Thornton (VC) over (DL) (For.)
Up next:
Devils Lake will tackle Fargo Davies at Devils Lake Sportscenter on Feb. 3.
Contact John Crane via email (jcrane@gannett.com) or Twitter @johncranesports)