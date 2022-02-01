Inside the rim: Devils Lake GBB outmatched by Roughriders (1/31)

DEVILS LAKE – A pair of basketball games made up the Jan. 31 schedule after Mother Natu postponed three additional games. Here is how each game fared Monday evening:

Postponements:

- (2) Four Winds/Minnewaukan vs. Langdon/Edmore/Munich (GBB)

- North Star vs. Park River/Fordville-Lankin (GBB)

- New Rockford-Sheyenne @ Drake-Anamoose (GBB)

Girls:

Class A:

Devils Lake vs. Grand Forks Red River

Final score: 75-62 Grand Forks Red River

The breakdown:

- 28-34: 62

- 36-39: 75

Standout stats:

- Devils Lake:

o Rachel Dahlen: 21 points

o Kiya McLaurin: 13 points

- Grand Forks Red River:

o Rylie McQuillan: 24 points

o Jocelyn Schiller: 23 points

At a glance:

Devils Lake went 2-3 during their five-game homestand. While the Firebirds became a more conditioned unit over the span, there has still been a noticeable lack of aggression from the team on both ends of the floor.

Moving forward, the team will need to refine their approach.

“We are physically weak,” Devils Lake head coach Justin Klein said. “We have to find a way to be able to compete with these teams physically. I don’t know how that is going to happen, but we have to do a better job with our speed and quickness, and I think work the basketball around more. But that’s hard when you have inexperienced kids. Right now, we are so physically outmatched because we are so young. Even [Rachel] Dahlen, as a senior, is just physically outmatched. They are just really banging on her. That is going to be hard. We have to find ways to screen and over-achieve that side of it.”

Up next:

The Firebirds (6-6, 6-6) will take on West Fargo Sheyenne at West Fargo Sheyenne High School on Feb. 4.

Class B:

Benson County vs. Rolette

Final score: 49-41 Benson County

The breakdown:

- 7-13-17-12: 49

- 8-8-13-12: 41

Standout stats:

- Benson County:

o Quinn Neppl: 16 points

- Rolette:

o Elizabeth Smith: 11 points

o Morgan Casavant: 10 points

At a glance:

It was another grind-it-out day at the office for the Lady Wildcats. Their 49 points scored were the fewest in a game since Jan. 11 (41 vs. Four Winds/Minnewaukan). Their 41 points allowed were the fewest since Jan. 7 (18 @ Warwick).

Up next:

Benson County (10-5, 3-2) will face off against Nelson County in McVille on Feb. 3.

